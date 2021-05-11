PLATTSBURGH — A Hogansburg man pleaded guilty to possessing and conspiring to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana, the United States Northern District of New York announced.
Tyren Terrance, 26, in his plea agreement filed in district court Friday said he and a co-conspirator transported bulk quantities of marijuana in separate pick-up trucks, driving from the Akwesasne Territory to New York City starting in June 2020.
Between June and August 2020, according to Terrance’s plea agreement, both Terrance and the unnamed co-conspirator took five trips. Terrance was reportedly paid $35,000 for his role during the trips, records show.
On an Aug. 20 trip, Terrance and the co-conspirator transported 10 hockey bags containing 200 kilograms of marijuana to New York City, when State Police observed their two vehicles — a 2005 Ford F-150 and a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado — driving south on State Route 30 in Mayfield, records said.
They began driving evasively after noticing police, Terrance’s plea agreement detailed, and reportedly committed numerous traffic infractions. Terrance and the co-conspirator were pulled over soon after, and troopers then discovered the hockey bags containing marijuana.
Terrance faces at least five years and up to 40 years in prison and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least four years or up to life, the district court said.
Terrance’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 2 later this year.
