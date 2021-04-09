HOGANSBURG — The Hogansburg Fire Department made quick work of a Thursday afternoon garage fire, thanks in part to the homeowners, who extinguished parts of the flames with a garden hose.
Hogansburg Fire arrived at 62 Tarbell Rd. for a 4:28 p.m. alarm, Franklin County dispatch, said. Once firefighters got to the home, the bulk of the fire was already knocked down by homeowners, First Assistant Fire Chief Isaac McDonald said.
There was fire remaining underneath and outside the two-bay garage that wasn’t attached to the home, with some fire traveling up to the attic.
“So when we got there, we just had to have members pack up and head to the attic to extinguish the remaining pockets of fire,” McDonald said.
It took firefighters about 10 minutes to get the fire under control, McDonald said, and about an hour to head back to the station. A majority of time was spent removing insulation, McDonald said.
The cause of the fire was believed to be a malfunctioning smoker that was placed along the garage, McDonald said.
The garage suffered some exterior damage and smoke and water damage inside. The attic also endured smoke and fire damage. McDonald estimates damages to the home to be about $15,000. But he said it could have been worse had the homeowners not hosed down parts of the fire.
“The homeowners did a good job,” he said. “It was an unfortunate event, but it had a relatively positive outcome where he still has his garage. It has some damage to it, but nobody got hurt.”
In the original fire alarm, the Bombay and Fort Covington fire departments were called in for help with additional firefighters, an engine and a tanker, McDonald said, but they were called off after Hogansburg was able to control the fire quickly.
Hogansburg Fire was back in service at 5:36 p.m., Franklin County dispatch said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.