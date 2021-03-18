HOGANSBURG — A Hogansburg family lost their home in a Thursday morning fire.
The Hogansburg Fire Department arrived at 215 Helena Rd. about seven minutes after the call to dispatch was received at about 8:40 a.m., First Assistant Isaac McDonald said.
Heavy fire was coming from the rear of the home when firefighters first arrived, McDonald said.
The Hogansburg Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames with help from Bombay, Fort Covington, Helena and Massena fire departments, McDonald said.
FIRE HAD ‘HEAD START’
But the home suffered extensive damage and was a total loss by the end, McDonald said.
“It can be a challenge to get members Monday through Friday during working hours, but today we had a very good turnout,” McDonald said. “We made a stop as best we could, but the fire had a head start.”
The cause of the fire is believed to have been from a heat lamp in a chicken coop the family kept in the backyard, McDonald said. The fire was able to spread from there to the back porch before spreading throughout the home.
There were no injuries to the Ransom family, who is receiving help from the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, McDonald said.
FORTUNATE FOR HELP
The Hogansburg Fire Department was back in service at about 10:30 a.m.
“With the amount of mutual aid combined with the manpower we received, we were able to do a very quick knockdown and overhaul it to look for hotspots in a timely manner.” McDonald said. “On our behalf, we were fortunate to have the help that we had.”
The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided financial and emotional assistance to the family.
According to a press release, “the Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and two children, ages 1 and 15.”
“In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.”
