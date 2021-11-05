ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill into law that prohibits double-bunking in the state's correctional facilities.
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), a former corrections officer and the legislation's sponsor in the Assembly, said double-bunking is an outdated and dangerous practice with no place in the prison system.
“For 20 years, I worked as a corrections officer and experienced firsthand the stress and painstaking hard work this job entails," he said in a statement.
"Since I was elected, I have been working to end double bunking in medium-secured dormitories at correctional facilities and I am pleased that Gov. Hochul has signed this bill into law."
Jones said it is critical to prioritize the safety and well-being of COs, as well as that of inmates and other prison staff, and to work to ensure the facilities are as safe as possible.
"So many people across the North Country will be safer at their jobs now that double bunking is ending in medium-secured facilities, and I am proud that my bill was finally passed and signed by the governor.”
According to a press release, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision started forcing inmates to be double-bunked decades ago when the state had to increase the capacity of its prison system.
Jones further noted that, as the state considers closing more prisons, the law will help address issues with overcrowding and limit the number of inmates officers must supervise at a time.
State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) and State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) cosponsored the bill.
