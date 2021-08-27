Hochul names Sen. Benjamin new Lt. governor

PLATTSBURGH — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has selected State Sen. Brian Benjamin for lieutenant governor.
Benjamin and Hochul have previously worked together on several key issues, including fighting the opioid epidemic and boosting addiction recovery programs, supporting MWBE business owners and making it easier for New Yorkers to vote, a news release from the governor's office said.
WORKING TOGETHER
Benjamin previously served as the New York state senator for District 30 — which encompasses Harlem, East Harlem, and the Upper West Side - chairman of the Senate Committee on Revenue and Budget and senior assistant Majority Leader, where he distinguished himself as a leader in criminal justice reform and affordable housing, the release said.
Benjamin remains heavily involved in his community in Harlem.
"I believe that governing is about working together. Teamwork is the essence of effective leadership, and it is more important than ever as we confront the urgent problems facing the state," Hochul said.
"My administration is going to attract the best and the brightest — people who share my values of working hard for the people of this state and who will get the job done — and that includes the newest member Senator Brian Benjamin who has agreed to serve as my Lieutenant Governor. There is so much work to do, and I am grateful to have him by my side as we implement our vision for a safer, healthier and fairer New York."
"I want to thank Governor Hochul for trusting me with the incredible honor of serving alongside her as Lieutenant Governor," Benjamin said.
"Governor Hochul is a collaborator who makes sure everyone has a seat at the table, and, like me, is laser focused on listening to the needs of New Yorkers and empowering local leaders. We have a strong history of collaboration that will help us to hit the ground running immediately as we help guide New York through this challenging moment in history."
CHILDHOOD
Benjamin was born in Harlem to a Caribbean mother who came to this country seeking new opportunities. Though they didn't have a college education, his parents were fortunate enough to find well-paying union jobs, which allowed them to provide Benjamin and his siblings with a middle class upbringing, the release said.
After graduating from high school in New York City, Senator Benjamin sought the quality education his parents had dreamed of providing him with, earning his undergraduate degree in Public Policy from Brown University and his MBA from Harvard Business School.
EARLY CAREER
After school, Benjamin returned to Harlem to build affordable housing, creating over a thousand units of environmentally sustainable, affordable housing at an MWBE while helping young people develop work skills and secure good construction jobs through community youth programs.
In his community, Benjamin worked to preserve the character of Harlem and help keep the community affordable. He helped countless young people at Harlem's Wadleigh High School achieve a brighter future since launching a mentoring program in 2013, and he is honored to serve as an alumni-elected trustee of Brown University, the release said.
Benjamin is also an active member of Harlem's historic First Corinthian Baptist Church.
During his time in the New York State Senate, Benjamin successfully pushed for the divestment of the state public pension funds from private prisons in 2018, and the following year he introduced a bill to forbid state-chartered banks from such investments as well, which helped pressure Bank of America to end their relationship with Geo Group and Core Civic, according to the release.
Benjamin's proposal to keep rent controlled apartments affordable was a part of the history-making Tenant Protection Act of 2019, the largest expansion of tenant's rights in decades. In his first term, he served as ranking member of the Senate Committee on Civil Service and Pensions, where he looked to defend the public pensions of hard working public servants like his parents while ensuring the pension money was invested in a manner that reflected New York's values.
Local reactions
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) welcomed Benjamin's appointment.
"I want to welcome the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor, Brian Benjamin, to his new position in Albany and I look forward to working with him on important issues that North Country residents face," Jones said in a statement.
"There are many sites to see in my district from the Adirondack mountains and Lake Champlain to the manufacturing and transportation sector in Plattsburgh, and he is welcome to visit our district anytime to experience what the North Country is all about.”
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas also welcomed Benjamin.
"We know Governor Hochul will look to her Lt. Governor to be a working partner," Douglas said.
"We have already invited the new Lt. Governor to the North Country and we look forward to a dialogue on a number of key economic matters including broadband and cell service, our transportation equipment cluster whose products he will know as a New York City resident, the importance of Canada to the state and other current projects and strategies.
"One of his key interests has been affordable housing, which is very much a growing challenge in the Adirondacks and elsewhere in the North Country. This may well be a target for collaboration. Lt. Governors Hochul and Bob Duffy both became active and helpful partners in some key regional matters, and we anticipate forging a similar relationship with Lt. Governor Benjamin."
