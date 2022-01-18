ALBANY-- State support for public schools would increase to $31.2 billion in the coming year, reflecting a 7% boost from the current level, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday in presenting her proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1.
The $216.3 billion spending blueprint also includes a $2.2 billion property tax rebate program that Hochul said is aimed at middle-class homeowners and another $2 billion for pandemic recovery efforts.
Hochul said the state would provide $1.2 billion in bonuses for health care workers.
"Our health care workers are the heroes of this pandemic," Hochul said. "We're going to stop just talking about the debt that we owe them — and actually pay them what they deserve."
The spending plan reflects a reversal of fortunes for the state. A year ago, the state was projecting a $39 billion loss of revenue over four years, due to the economic impacts of the pandemic.
"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make thoughtful, purpose-driven investments in our state and in our people that will pay dividends for decades," the governor said "And that's exactly what my budget will do."
While she said there are uncertainties such as the impacts of inflation on the economy and whether the pandemic will have another resurgence, Hochul contended the state is taking a "bold" approach to the challenges that lie ahead.
"This really is the beginning of New York's great comeback," said Hochul, presiding over her first state budget negotiations since taking the helm of state government following the resignation of then Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August.
The State University and City University systems would receive an additional $1.5 billion in state funds over the next five years.
Hochul did not elaborate on the plan to provide SUNY with such a large increase after the system's enrollment has declined by 20% over the past decade and while upstate public school districts -- from which SUNY gets many of its students -- are also seeing their enrollment numbers fall.
The 63-year-old Democrat, a former congresswoman from the Buffalo area, called the spending plan "socially responsible and fiscally prudent."
Addressing public safety needs, she proposed investing $224 million for programs aimed at countering a surge in gun violence.
The budget would leave the state with reserves of 15% of operating spending, a level that Hochul said is recommended by fiscal experts.
The proposed budget is about $20 billion higher than the spending level recommended by Cuomo one year ago. The final budget passed later last year was approximately $212 billion.
A modest tax reduction for 2023 through 2025 would be phased in earlier to help New Yorkers being impacted by inflation and other financial pressures, Hochul said.
Venues for theater and the arts, hard hit by COVID-19 restrictions, as well as small businesses would benefit from $350 million in pandemic relief, according to the budget.
State support for child care would increase to more than $1.4 billion.
The state fiscal coffers have benefited from an infusion of billions of dollars in federal relief, with its treasury still awaiting additional funds from the federal government, Hochul said.
State budget director Robert Mujica said state tax receipts have picked up more rapidly than had been anticipated. However, he cautioned, "There are still risks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.