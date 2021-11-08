ALBANY — The Hochul administration has informed the union for corrections officers that it will close six state prisons within 90 days, including Moriah Shock Incarceration Facility in Essex County.
Those facilities were identified by the New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association Monday as: Downstate (Fishkill), Moriah (Essex County), Ogdensburg, Southport (Elmira), Rochester and Willard.
Union leaders are expected to issue a comment on the closures shortly.
Contacted by CNHI, state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said public safety in New York is being weakened by the prison closures and the push by Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature to support additional alternatives to incarceration as a response to criminal behavior.
"This is all due to the one-party Democratic rule in New York that has taken an ax to the criminal justice system," Stec said.
Stec's district includes the Moriah facility and the communities surrounding it.
Under legislation passed in Albany this year, the state had until Dec. 31 to identify facilities that would be closed as part of an ongoing downsizing effort that began under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
RUINED CHRISTMAS
"They ruined everybody's Christmas last year," said John Roberts, northern regional vice president for the New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association. He was referring to the fact that last December, the administration of then Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that three prisons would be closed earlier this year — the Clinton Correctional Facility Annex in Dannemora as well as the medium security facilities at Gowanda and Watertown.
The state prison population, according to data updated Nov. 1, stands at 31,555 inmates, reflecting a 56.6% decrease from the 72,649 prisoners held in 1999.
Hochul said two weeks ago she is exploring alternative uses for prisons that become decommissioned, perhaps converting them to substance abuse treatment centers.
"I’m looking at the costs and also the opportunities associated with converting them to a different purpose," she said.
The spokesman for the state Department of Correctional Services, Tom Mailey, responding to questions from CNHI, acknowledged state officials were reviewing the state's portfolio of 50 correctional facilities for the possibility of closing some.
"This review is based on a variety of factors, including but not limited to physical infrastructure, program offerings, facility security level, specialized medical and mental health services, other facilities in the area to minimize the impact to staff, potential reuse options and areas of the State where prior closures have occurred in order to minimize the impact to communities," Mailey said.
"DOCCS will also work cooperatively with the Office of General Services and Economic Development to facilitate the re-use of the closed facilities," Mailey added. "Upon closure, DOCCS will begin the decommission process in order to protect the State assets for potential re-use."
Twenty prisons have been shut over the last decade, producing an overall annual savings to the state of some $300 million and eliminating some 10,000 beds, according to DOCCS.
Anthony Annucci, the DOCCS commissioner, testified in February: “Based on the continued decline of the incarcerated population, we anticipate additional facility closures in the upcoming two fiscal years."
— Joe Mahoney is the CNHI statehouse reporter for New York. Reach him at: jgmahoney31@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.