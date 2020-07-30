Historical home damaged in structure fire Monday

WILLSBORO — A century-old mansion was damaged in a fire here Monday.
The fire at the structure, located at 35 Braidlea Farm Way, was called in at 4:39 p.m., according to Essex County Dispatch, and heavy smoke was showing from the roof when Willsboro Fire Chief John Cross arrived at the scene, he said
STRONG MUTUAL AID
The size of the three-story mansion, valued at $1,700,000 according to Essex County Real Property, presented a challenge, Cross said, as the many rooms had to be individually checked.
Willsboro received mutual aid from departments in Essex, Lewis, Whallonsburg, Moriah, Westport, Wadhams, Keeseville, AuSable, Peru and South Plattsburgh, Cross said, while Wilmington stood by in Willsboro and Port Henry stood by in Essex
The strong mutual aid response of roughly 100 fire fighters, according to Cross, was sorely needed, as the high temperatures climbed into the 90s that day.
One firefighter had to be treated for dehydration, Cross said, but they have since recovered.
OWNERS
The home is owned by Braidlea Farms LP, according to Essex County Real Property, and the homeowner was in the building when the fire started, Cross said.
They got out without injury.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Cross said, but may have been due to an electrical issue.
Fire crews cleared the scene around midnight.
HOUSE HISTORY
The house will need some renovation, according to Cross, but fire crews were able to contain the fire to the middle portion of the house.
“The north and south end were fine, it was all basically the middle of the structure,” Cross said.
According to David Hislop, president of the community preservation group Historic Essex, the structure was built around 1910 for the Keyser family.
It would later be known as the Fulton Estate before being purchased in 1934 by the Scholastic Brothers of the Oblates to serve as a retreat for the religious order.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.