Historic bridges of Keeseville win triple crown

KEESEVILLE — The bridges of Keeseville have spanned yet another gap after sweeping the 2022 Bridgehunter Awards.
The “Bridge of the Year Award” went to the 1878 Upper Bridge (River Street / Liberty Street), the “Endangered Truss Award" to the 1878 Upper Bridge and 1890 Old State Road Bridge, and the “Bridge Tour USA Award” went to the sextet of 1878 Upper Bridge, 1888 Swing Bridge, 1843 Stone Arch Bridge, 1890 Old State Road Bridge, 1934 Route 9 Ausable Chasm Bridge, and 1941 Carpenter’s Flat Bridge.
OVERWHELMING SUPPORT
“There were seven different categories, and Keeseville was nominated for three,” Matthew Pray, founder of Save Keeseville's Historic Bridges, said.
“We won all three awards. The win was by a landslide. The reason was the community really stepped up, and they showed overwhelming support for this. Many, many people contacted me and said they were voting for us to get the win, and the community support has just been overwhelming.”
The Bridgehunter Awards recognize the strong grassroots, community-based effort to preserve and celebrate Keeseville’s remarkable historic bridges, according to Erin M. Tobin, executive director at Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH).
“With a landslide triple crown win in three categories, it is crystal clear that these bridges matter to the community. Adirondack Architectural Heritage is proud to support the Bridges of Keeseville advocacy and hopes that these awards demonstrate that these bridges are an asset worth investing in,” Tobin said.
OFFICIALS REACT
For Christmastime 2021, the historic bridges of Keeseville were blinged out.
“Our historic bridges were lit up with holiday lights in show of support for Saving Our Bridges,” Pray said.
“Over the last couple of years, I have been networking with engineers all over the country and people in the know that know about these historic bridges. They have all been helping to get them rehabilitated," he said. "I think through a combination of the community effort along with all of these people that I've met over the last few years, pushing really hard because they realize how special these bridges are, that's what led to getting the awards wins. So a pretty special thing.”
Town of Ausable Supervisor Sandy Senecal remarked: “The notoriety of it itself is very welcoming. We know they are wonderful examples of that era of construction. We've never been happy with the fact that they had gotten closed like they did. Being able to have them nationally known is very welcoming. I think that the work Matt has done in opening up eyes and getting attention, I'm very impressed.
“We very much appreciate all the work that he has done. The Chasm brings in so many people. These are the things they see when they're going by the Chasm and going to the Chasm. It's art. The things that they could accomplish way back when are just breathtaking. I'm very, very hopeful.”
Town of Chesterfield Supervisor Clayton Barber also weighed in, saying: “I'm glad that we won the awards, and hopefully it can entice the right people to possibly find some funding to restore them. We are definitely pushing."
“I'm glad they won the awards. I plan on doing another presentation with Essex County and bringing it back up to have them put it on their agenda. I don't think think that bridge should be overlooked. I'm talking about Mill Hill Bridge, obviously. The one that's closed from River Street to South Ausable Street.”
'HOW SPECIAL THEY ARE"
While the counties and towns suss out repair of the bridges, Pray basks in the glow of the Bridgehunter Awards.
“The idea that we won by over 12,00 votes really shows the community interest and how special that they are,” he said.
“My big talking point this whole time has been they are not just old bridges. They are not just historic bridges, but they are last remaining of their kind. This really shows that this is the case. They are worth investing into and saving at all costs, basically.”
The Bridgehunter Chronicles, an online German media outlet, works in conjunction with www.bridgehunter.com.
“Which is the Historic Bridge Foundation that maintains that (website),”Pray said.
“They are (based) out of Texas. The Historic Bridge Foundation website is used for educators. It's used for engineers. It's used for political officials to become aware of these historical bridges that are throughout the country and the world. It's a resource of information of all of these historical bridges.”
UNIQUE AWARD
The Chronicles write columns about historic bridges in Europe and in the U.S. and Canada.
“They've been doing these awards for over 10 years,” Pray said.
“To be recognized by, number one, by somebody from Germany is special. To me the kind of unique award that is really kind of neat to me is the Bridge Tour USA Award.
“I have been telling our county officials that not only are our bridges special by themselves, but as a collective group, we have six historic bridges. They all tell a unique story of bridge development in that time period. If you take one of those bridges away, it severely reduces the story that Keeseville is telling.
"That Bridge Tour USA Award shows how special all of our bridges are as a group. That's a pretty unique thing. You don't have this many historic bridges that are close by and each are different designs from that time period. That's a pretty neat thing in itself.”
Pray extends a heartfelt thanks to the Keeseville community for voicing their support and showing that the community is vested in rehabilitating these bridges.
“Rehabilitation is so much more cost effective than tearing out the bridges and building a new one,” he said.
