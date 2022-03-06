PLATTSBURGH — The largest higher education union in the country renewed its calls for better state funding for SUNY in Plattsburgh Friday after almost 15 years of budget constraints.
At a rally on the campus of SUNY Plattsburgh Friday, United University Professions leaders and members asked for New York’s legislature to allocate an additional $250 million toward the SUNY system, which UUP President Fred Kowal called a “down payment” for the estimated $7 billion in budget cuts SUNY has faced since 2007.
“The SUNY system has been providing top-notch education and life-saving health care to our students and our patients throughout the pandemic, which presented uniquely difficult challenges on top of more than a decade’s worth of disinvestment from the state,” Kowal said.
“We need an investment from state leaders that proves their commitment to helping New York get back on its feet.”
New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed a $1.5 billion increase in funding for SUNY and CUNY in her executive budget, but Kowal and UUP Plattsburgh chapter President Michelle Toth said the proposed budget increase from Hochul does not go far enough.
“With COVID, the health science centers are suffering more. We’ve obviously had to pay more for health safety issues for COVID and just to maintain programs,” Toth said.
“This is an opportunity to make it very clear, very vocal, very visible that this is the time to fund SUNY at the appropriate levels.”
Because of budget constraints, Toth said, SUNY Plattsburgh is down at least 13% in faculty and staff, which has affected courses and programs the college can offer and time professors can spend with students.
Cuts have also led to less spending for the college library, athletic programs and resources for mental health, a need that has increased substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Toth said.
“It really is affecting every part of the campus experience for our students,” Toth said.
Kowal said the challenges SUNY Plattsburgh faces aren’t unique. As professors and other college staff around the state leave their positions, their jobs don’t always get filled.
“We’ve been losing full time faculty mostly through retirements and people just leaving, but their positions haven’t been filled,” Kowal said, adding that colleges have had to rely on part-time staff to fill the gaps.
“Students don’t get the amount of full-time faculty and professional staff they need, so they don’t graduate on time. That means they either don’t graduate or they have more debt.”
Kowal said that about 25% of teaching faculty on SUNY campuses are part-time.
Most of the $255.8 million in extra spending UUP is calling for, $100 million, would go directly toward operating aid to SUNY campuses, with funding and debt relief for SUNY public teaching hospitals, expanded eligibility for essential health care worker bonuses and more sustainability staff on campuses also being called for.
With state budgets projected to be balanced through 2027, an unexpected recovery off the backs off federal aid and an increase in tax dollars collected, State Assemblymember Billy Jones (D-Chateauguay Lake) said now is the time for New York to recommit to its college system.
“If we can’t do it this year, if we can’t invest in our higher education institutions, if we can’t invest in the people that work there, can’t invest in our students and the families that depend on these institutions, what year can we do it in?” Jones said.
“We need to do it this year. We need to step up.”
