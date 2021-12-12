PLATTSBURGH - High winds knocked out trees and power lines throughout the region Saturday night and into Sunday morning, creating a wild night for many.
A total of 4,631 customers of New York State Electric and Gas had lost power as of 10:45 a.m. Sunday in Clinton County, according to the NYSEG website.
Hardest hit was the Town of Plattsburgh with 1,405 customers out, followed by Peru with 871, AuSable with 580 and Schuyler Falls with 376.
In Essex County, 1,265 NYSEG customers were without power with Willsboro seeing 342 without power.
In Franklin County, 578 NYSEG customers lost power with 288 of them in Bellmont.
Crews were out all night and into the early morning working on restoring power throughout the region.
Local fire departments and county dispatchers were also kept busying responding to calls of downed power lines and trees.
There was also a reported structure fire in the City of Plattsburgh.
National Grid crews were also out working to restore power to customers in their affected areas. Downed wires, trees, tree limbs, broken poles and other hazards resulted from the wind storm.
As of 10 a.m., power was restored to nearly 148,000 of the more than 215,000 National Grid customers impacted by the storm, a news release said.
Hardest hit were areas along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, including Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Monroe, Oswego, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
More details will be added to this story later.
