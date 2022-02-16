CUMBERLAND HEAD – High winds have forced the temporary closure of the Plattsburgh-Grand Isle, Vt. ferry, but the Essex-Charlotte, Vt. ferry is running as scheduled.
Lake Champlain Transportation Company, which operates both ferries, said wind gusts up to 50 miles-an-hour on Lake Champlain were blowing the ferry off course and presented a safety concern.
“As of 2:30 p.m. on Feb.16, the Grand Isle, Vt.–Plattsburgh, NY crossing is temporarily closed due to 50 mph south winds and ice conditions,” the company said in a statement. “The National Weather Service predicts the wind to continue through the night.”
The next bulletin from the company was slated for 9 p.m. Wednesday, but the ferry was not expected to resume running until Thursday, Feb. 17.
The Plattsburgh (Cumberland Head)-Grand Isle, Vt. ferry normally operates 24 hours a day and is used by many commuters to go between Plattsburgh and Burlington. The ferry ride is about 15 minutes.
The alternative during the closure is to use the Rouses Point-Alburgh, Vt. bridge about a half hour’s drive north of Plattsburgh, then drive an hour south to Burlington.
The Essex-Charlotte, Vt. ferry is only running on weekdays due to a lack of staffing, the company said previously.
The Plattsburgh-Grand Isle, Vt. ferry was temporarily shut down earlier this month and in late January due to ice conditions on the lake.
The National Weather Service reported a south wind around 30 mph Wednesday afternoon, with gusts as high as 47 mph lasting into evening. Winds gusts Thursday were predicted to be up to 34 mph.
To subscribe to the ferry company’s text alerts, text “LCTFerries” to 855-450-0444. Drivers can also sign up to receive updates via email at ferries.com.
