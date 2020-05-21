PERU — A Keeseville man was arrested for the fourth time in three days after leading police on a high-speed chase Tuesday, State Police say.
Troopers attempted a traffic stop on a 2004 GMC Yukon as it traveled north on Interstate-87 in the town of Peru going 98 mph in a 65 mph zone, a press release said.
The vehicle did not stop and exited the interstate at Exit 36, ran through a stop sign and continued north on State Route 22 before entering the City of Plattsburgh. It then turned onto various streets until it eventually left the city limits by entering back onto State Route 22, according to the release.
The vehicle traveled into Beekmantown, Chazy and eventually into Altona, where it nearly struck Clinton County Sheriff’s patrol cars before spike strips were successfully deployed on Devils Den Road, rendering the car inoperable, the release said.
BRIEF STRUGGLE
The operator refused to exit the vehicle, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle with troopers, the release said.
He was identified as Roman Kintner, 20, of Keeseville, the release said, along with a passenger, Camille Allen, 20, of Plattsburgh, who was also detained.
Kintner was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh for lacerations he sustained during his arrest.
He was later charged with DWAI-Drugs, third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.
Allen was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of marijuana, the release said.
Kintner and Allen were both released with tickets to appear in court at a later date and time.
A trooper, who obtained minor injuries during the course of the investigation, was treated and released from CVPH for minor lacerations.
The pursuit lasted 20 minutes, covered approximately 25 miles and reached a top speed of 80 mph.
PREVIOUS ARRESTS
On May 17 the pair was arrested after they were stopped on State Route 9N in the town of AuSable for failure to keep right, the release said.
Kintner was operating with a suspended license that day, the release said, and they were both found in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Kintner and Allen were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on appearance tickets.
The next day, at around 7 a.m., Kintner and Allen were arrested when they were found traveling northbound on Interstate 87 driving 95 mph in a 65 mph zone, the release said.
The vehicle exited the interstate off of exit 38, taking Route 22 into Plattsburgh, where it was located in the driveway of a North Catherine Street residence in the city of Plattsburgh.
Kintner was operating with a suspended license, according to the release, and was found in possession of marijuana.
He was released with tickets.
At approximately 11 a.m. the same day, Kintner was stopped again for making an illegal left hand turn at the intersection of State Route 9 and Commodore Thomas Macdonough Highway in the town of Plattsburgh, the release said.
Again, he was found operating with a suspended license and was found to be operating while impaired and was in possession of methamphetamine, according to the release.
He was charged with DWAI-Drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance .
He was released on appearance tickets for Plattsburgh City Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.