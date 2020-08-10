BELLMONT — A Malone man was apprehended here in the early morning hours of Monday following a high-speed car chase, State Police say.
At approximately 1 a.m., troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on State Route 11 in the town of Malone, a press release said.
A traffic stop was attempted, the operator failed to pull over and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit traveled onto Trudell Road where both vehicles came to a stop at the dead end, according to the release.
As the troopers exited their patrol car, the suspect accelerated and drove at the troopers, at which point both troopers discharged their sidearms at the suspect vehicle, the release said.
The pursuit then continued onto County Route 24, where the suspect vehicle was stopped in the town of Bellmont where the driver and the passenger were then taken into custody.
The operator, Ian M. LaRock, 21, of Malone, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, and third-degree unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, the release said.
He was arraigned in the Malone Town Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear there at a later date.
The passenger, Gina M. LaRock, 39, also of Malone, was released without charges.
