Henry reflects on Border Patrol changes following 9/11

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry, a retired U.S. Border Patrol deputy chief, believes advances in technology and resources used to secure the borders happened more quickly after 9/11.
“We were moving slowly in that direction, but slowly,” he told the Press-Republican.
“The 9/11 attacks certainly focused everyone’s attention on how we can better secure the border and we need to do it sooner rather than later.”
INGRESS AND EGRESS
In 2001, Henry was working out of the U.S. Border Patrol's Swanton Sector headquarters, which oversees all of New Hampshire and Vermont, and New York State from Lake Champlain to Ogdensburg.
A television tuned into the news was on in the staff office, so he recalled seeing the north tower get hit on 9/11. That prompted him and another officer to go to command and control to figure out what was going on.
They worked in coordination with Washington, D.C., headquarters to figure out their strategy, calculating how many agents they had, what resources were available, whether to call in off-duty agents and their tactics.
“We were concerned about ingress into the United States … or egress of those that maybe were responsible (for the attacks)," Henry said.
The attack on the Pentagon and, shortly after, Flight 93's crash in Pennsylvania, exacerbated those activities, and it didn’t take long for Border Patrol to get rolling on its short-term, mid-term and long-term strategies, he continued.
“Within an hour we were moving. We had things we were doing.”
'THANK GOD'
Henry is sure everyone’s thoughts turned to their families. He remembered thinking of how, days prior, his wife, Cheryl, who worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the time, had gone down to Six World Trade Center, which served as the U.S. Customs House for New York.
“Then that tower fell and of course took out Six World Trade Center, and I was thinking at the time, ‘Thank God my wife’s not there today,’” Henry said.
When he went home, he and Cheryl called everyone in their family to see how they were doing. As someone in Border Patrol, Henry was viewed as a repository of information.
“In a sense, I probably knew more than the average person on the street at the time, but we were all trying to figure out what the heck was going on, especially the first 24 to 48 hours.”
OUR RESPONSIBILITY
Prior to 9/11, people in the area had an easier time traversing the border with Canada, but the attacks brought new regulations for those crossing at and between ports of entry, Henry said.
Creation of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in 2002 brought tremendous focus on border and airplane security, he added.
“We had access to more and better technology, more and better resources, and by resources I include human resources."
Local agents were able to put out more cameras and sensors with improved accuracy compared to their predecessors, and received more transportation equipment like boats and all-terrain vehicles.
Border Patrol had the ability to put traffic checks up more often and had people detailed into the Swanton Sector from all over the United States to help secure the border, Henry said.
In response to questions from locals used to a more laissez faire approach to the border, Henry said, "We live in a different world than we did before.”
“We need to be cognizant of that and it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of the people of the United States against, at that time, against terrorists, weapons of mass destruction. That’s our duty, that’s our mission and that’s what we need to do to accomplish that.”
INNOCENTS
When Henry reflects on Sept. 11, he thinks of the people who were lost.
Those of course include his fellow law enforcement officers as well as fire personnel and EMS. He said, to some degree, people who go into those lines of work know what they are signing up for, that what they’re doing could be dangerous and cost their lives.
“But the folks that went to work every day, the folks that were on those airplanes, they didn’t sign up for that, they were innocents,” he said. “It’s not fair to anybody, but it’s certainly a tragedy to those families."
He also thinks about the heroism and compassion they displayed, pointing to the people on Flight 93 who tried to fight back and the civilians in the towers who did their best to help, in addition to first responders.
“Just folks on their worst day, many of them knowing they were going to die, did everything they could to try to help their fellow person, their fellow employees, folks they didn’t even know.
“And, to me, that’s something that shows the spirit of these folks and I try to remember that.”
