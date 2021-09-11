Henry reflects on Border Patrol changes following 9/11

P-R FILE PHOTOIn response to questions from locals used to a more laissez faire approach to the border, Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry said, "We live in a different world than we did before. We need to be cognizant of that and it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of the people of the United States against, at that time, against terrorists, weapons of mass destruction. That’s our duty, that’s our mission and that’s what we need to do to accomplish that.”