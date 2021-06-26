Helping his community through drag

PLATTSBURGH – “Blanche,” David Duford's alter ego, was born once upon a time in a gay bar named Blair's in Plattsburgh.
Duford's first drag show was in 1989 at Blair's Bar when it was located on Marion Street.
“That's a throwback isn't it,” the Peru Central Hall School 1985 alum said.
“That name was given to me by the head bartender of Blair's at the time, and then she ended up being the owner named Jill Serone.”
“There is a story to that.”
Eons ago in the 1980s, there was an ABC television miniseries called “North and South.”
“Anybody who was anybody in Hollywood at that time had a part whether it was a lead role or bit part in it,” Duford said.
“It was all about the Civil War. We jokingly were talking about that in the bar one day, and people overheard us. And she goes, “Oh Blanche, let us retire to the veranda and have a mint julep.'
“I responded with 'Okay Martha, let's go.” And I was holding a fan, and I went whaagg with the fan, and the name stuck.
“I've been doing drag under that name literally since 1989 in this area.”
SHORT HISTORY OF GAY BARS
Blanche/Duford performed at and patronized all of Plattsburgh's gay bars: Blair's, Back Street, Vibbi's (Southgate), and C.C.'s Rainbow Room.
“Back Street was the biggest one,” he said.
“I worked there. The owner used my face for advertising. He added the bottom story to it and put a stage in and everything.”
Many people got to know Blanche there.
“We were doing shows, and they started to take on a variety-show tone,” Duford said.
“We had people that sang. We had people that played instruments, did hula-hoops, other drag queens. It ended up being like two-and-half-hour shows with an intermission.
“Now, it's Joey Mahoney and I. We do Haus of Starr, and we produce our own shows.”
“HELP YOUR COMMUNITY'
Drag shows are a creative and expressive outlet for Duford, who has a theater background.
He was motivated by something Oprah said when she had her own talk show and not a network.
“She says 'find what you can do to help your community,'” he said.
“That was sort of the inspiration to getting into drag because we could raise $700 in 20 minutes with three performers for any given cause is what it ended up becoming.”
Recipients included the National AIDS Research Foundation and Planned Parenthood.
“And individuals within the LGBTQIA community,” he said.
“Say a member of the community went into the hospital, we would have a little quick impromptu show to raise some money for them for their incidental expenses while they were in the hospital.
“Remember the days that you had to pay for the television and all those little extras? We've helped so many people over the years.
AN UNTIMELY COMING OUT
Duford celebrated his 54th birthday Thursday during Pride Month.
“I came out during the AIDS epidemic,” he said.
“I came out when I was 20. It was smack dab. Literally almost the middle, of the AIDS epidemic.
“I lost friends to it. I survived it. Like a mountain, I'm still here standing.”
The son of Air Force veterans, Carl and Lois Duford, he spent all of his gay adult life in Plattsburgh with the exceptions of travel junkets.
“My parents are native New Yorkers and met in the military,” he said.
“She got pregnant with me in 1967, and that's when they said goodbye to women when they got pregnant in the military.
“She and my father met in the Air Force. They got married. She got pregnant with me.”
The oldest of three siblings, he has a sister three years younger and another sister 14 years younger than him.
“Apparently, she was a surprise or so I'm told,” he said.
There was lots of drama when Duford came out to his parents, who raised their family Seventh-Day Adventist.
“When I came out a lot, there was a lot of resistance to it,” he said.
“That's the best way to put it. Flash forward. My parents realize it's no longer a phase. I am who I am.
“I have been performing since 1989, but they came to their first drag show on Veterans Day in 2017.”
LIFE LESSONS
Blanche has taught Duford that there are a lot of gray areas in life.
“Being a part of, maybe for lack of a better description, a subculture in the American culture, it taught me a lot about people and their prejudices and their ignorances and how to politely and civilly counteract those without creating fights,” he said.
“You know, kill them with kindness, I guess, would be the apropos saying for that.”
Being a performer has taught him how to network with people.
Duford has been a guest lecturer at SUNY Plattsburgh.
“There was a time where people were not comfortable with this topic at all,” he said.
“Now with RuPaul being on television and paving that road into an eight-lane highway, it has been wonderful.”
