PLATTSBURGH — The completion of a project to facilitate economic competitiveness and enhance commerce in the North Country by removing the last height-restricted bridge over Interstate 87 in Clinton County, located in the Town of Plattsburgh has been achieved.
Removing the low-clearance railroad bridge eliminates the need for commercial shippers to detour around the structure as well as the potential for bridge strikes, enhancing safety for travelers along the busy corridor, a news release from the state Department of Transportation said.
In addition to removal of the railroad bridge, a new median barrier was installed along the interstate, and an at-grade rail crossing on nearby State Route 22 was decommissioned and removed to reduce motorist delays and make their journeys safer.
“Creating a safe, efficient and resilient transportation network is part of the Department of Transportation’s core mission,” Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said.
“The removal of this height restricted railroad bridge and nearby grade crossing will ease travel for North Country motorists and help ensure that people and goods get where they need to go safely and with a minimum of delays.”
The bridge carried an abandoned section of track formerly known as the Chateaugay Branch. The $2.2 million project began in April and required periodic closures of Interstate-87 northbound and southbound during non-peak hours.
State Sen. Betty Little said, “Highway safety is important for every region of our state, but I think especially for us given our cross border relationship with our Canadian neighbors and the high volume of commerce and tourism we see along the Northway corridor.
"While COVID has been terrible for so many reasons, it has been a good opportunity for road construction and getting ready for when things return to normal.”
Assemblyman Billy Jones said, "COVID-19 continues to impact small businesses here in the North Country, and it's critical that we do everything we can to support the regional economy.
"By removing the last height-restricted bridge and completing additional infrastructure improvements, we can increase safety on our main thoroughfare and boost economic activity. These targeted infrastructure investments will help our communities recover and lay the groundwork for a brighter tomorrow for all of our families."
Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.
For real time travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or logon to the new mobile site at m.511ny.org.
Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.