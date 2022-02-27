PLATTSBURGH — Residents of the North Country can still receive necessary help heating their homes this winter, after Gov. Hochul announced $65 million in Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) funding remains available for low and middle-income New Yorkers facing a heating emergency.
The demand for heating assistance through HEAP has been high this winter season, and Joint Council for Economic Opportunity (JCEO) coordinator Christopher Rock said the initial benefit funding for local residents was used up quickly, so more funding will be beneficial.
“They just opened up a second emergency benefit this past Tuesday on Feb. 22, and we were very, very busy before that with community members who were out of fuel,” Rock said.
“We had to take other avenues through other community action agencies. We paired up with two others to release 100 gallons to clients. Once they opened up the second emergency funding, that has allowed us to focus on clients who had the same need but in a different way.”
In October 2021, Gov. Hochul announced $373 million for home heating aid to assist New Yorkers during cold weather months.
More than 1.4 million regular benefits totaling $212 million have been issued since the program opened in October, with an additional 28,000 emergency benefits totaling $25 million provided since Jan. 3, according to the state website.
The funding is being administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, and HEAP is now accepting second emergency benefit applications for those New Yorkers who have used up their regular and first emergency benefits.
To qualify, applicants must meet HEAP eligibility criteria and income guidelines, which vary by household size. For instance, a family of four may have a maximum gross monthly income of $5,249 or an annual gross income of $62,983.
Rock isn’t anticipating the second emergency benefit to be as needed as the first one was.
“It’s all based on the weather and the price of fuel, which is quite high. This will probably help the entire situation through March, and once we break into the spring weather in April, it might calm down,” Rock said.
“They had it open until Aug. 31 last year, so we’ll see if they keep it open until then again. People can apply for any of the three benefits, they can do the first benefit, then the first emergency and then the second emergency.”
Currently, the period to apply for both the regular and emergency benefit was extended to April 29.
In response to the anticipated spike in energy prices, the emergency benefit amount per household was increased by at least 32 percent, and upward of 42 percent, depending on the type of heating fuel used for the household.
"Energy prices remain at sky-high levels, putting a tremendous burden on struggling New Yorkers trying to pay their energy bills during these cold winter months," Hochul said.
"With just a few more weeks of winter left, this second round of emergency assistance will provide critical relief for low- and middle-income households, helping New Yorkers in need when the temperatures dip to frigid levels."
Applications for assistance are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by telephone, with funding provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
