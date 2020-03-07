Healthcare facilities restricting visitors amid virus concerns

PLATTSBURGH — Area healthcare facilities are curtailing visitors and taking other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh issued a notice Friday saying visitors are being discouraged from visiting loved ones unless it is emergent.
“At this point in time, Meadowbrook Healthcare does not, we repeat, does not have any cases of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) within our facility,” a letter from Meadowbrook Healthcare Administrator and CEO Paul Richards and Medical Director Dr. David Anderson, said.
“Due to this expanding and highly contagious virus, and as per federal Center for Disease Control and State Department of Health guidelines, all nursing homes are being directed to aggressively safeguard their vulnerable elderly population from contracting the virus through community transmission.
USE PHONE CALLS, SKYPE
As a result, and until further notice, nursing homes and Meadowbrook Healthcare are now discouraging family members and visitors from entering the facility unless it is emergent.”
The letter went on to say that “until further clarity regarding this virus is established, we encourage family members and visitors to utilize phone calling, FaceTime, emails, Skype and other such methods of communication.”
Richards and Anderson said they will re-evaluate the emergent-visit-only-order each week, in relation to the status of the virus in the community, so that they can minimize any inconvenience to their population and their family members.
“Until then, please police yourself and your need to feel you must visit. Keep in mind, it is our ultimate goal to keep our residents, patients and your loved ones safe and healthy at all times,” the letter said.
“Reducing exposure from the community will help us in this endeavor.”
The letter urged cooperation and understanding “with this delicate matter.”
First-time Measure
Meadowbrook Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes said this is the first such measure to prohibit visitors at the facility in at least three decades.
“We have 250 people here and most of them are elderly and they are the most fragile population,” Geddes said.
“Even a little cold can affect their health.”
All visits from schools and other groups have also been halted in addition to the restrictions on family visits, Geddes said.
“Until further notice we have to limit that dramatically, and we understand that it will be most difficult for families because we have family members visiting every day,” she said.
“But we are the largest unit of our kind in the region, and we have so much traffic that we have to do this to keep people safe.”
Nursing Home Concerns
At the Clinton County Nursing Home, bright signs issued by the state Health Department were posted informing visitors to stay away if they are sick until they are well.
Administrator Wendie Bishop said staff is making great efforts to educate people how to prevent the spread.
“We are being proactive and trying to educate everyone, and we have masks and hand sanitizers all over the place,” Bishop said.
While those with symptoms of upper respiratory or other ailments are strongly encouraged not to visit, there is no prohibition on visitors.
“We are constantly meeting with the (county) Health Department and participating in webinars to make sure we understand it, but there are so many variables,” Bishop said.
Bishop said telecommunications applications such as Skype, and phone calls are also options for their 80 residents.
“We are encouraging people to be proactive as with any other pandemic,” she said.
Hospital Gearing Up
University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh is not changing visiting hours, but they too have warning signs posted throughout the facility.
“There are no known cases in Clinton County, but we are preparing for it,” Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said.
The hospital is also urging anyone who is mildly ill and believes they may have COVID-19 to call their physician, healthcare provider or the Emergency Department before leaving their home to seek medical treatment.
If it is a life-threatening emergency, residents should dial 911.
Calling the healthcare provider and explaining symptoms helps the provider take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.
“We understand that it might seem scary and you want to get tested. But in reality, getting tested will not change how you get treated,” CVPH Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Keith Collins explained in a statement issued by the hospital.
“By staying home and managing your symptoms, you can help limit the risk of spreading the virus or being exposed to it yourself if you don’t actually have it.”
With the current attention and possible threat of COVID-19 and influenza, CVPH’s Skilled Nursing Facility is asking that those with a fever, shortness of breath, cough, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea refrain from visiting, the statement said as per state and federal guidelines.
The H.K. Freedman Renal Center is restricting visitors in the treatment area only.
Dr. Collins notes that while some may grow more concerned as Coronavirus 2019 gets closer to the region, it is important for the public to understand that the large majority of people who get the virus (approximately 80 percent) will only be mildly ill and will not need medical attention or hospitalization.
There is currently no treatment for the virus itself, only supportive care, the statement said.
CVPH continues to work with the Clinton County Health Department, the New York State Department of Health, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and other local emergency management officials to develop plans should the virus arrive in the region.
“It is never too early to be ready,” Dr. Collins said.
“We are doing everything we can to provide the best care possible for our patients, keep our employees safe and prevent the spread of the disease throughout the community.”
