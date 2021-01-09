PLATTSBURGH – Health officials in Clinton,Essex and Franklin County say contact tracers greatly need the help of the public to curb the spread of COVID-19.
In a Zoom panel of Tri-County health officials Friday, officials dissected the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the region.
CLINTON COUNTY
In Clinton County, 376 individuals are in isolation and 716 individuals in quarantine as a result of close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or due to recent travel.
Since March, Clinton County has had a total of 1,715 COVID-related cases.
“Unfortunately, we are sadden to report an additional death due to COVID today bringing the total of Clinton County COVID-related deaths to nine,” John Kanoza, director of Public Health for the Clinton County Health Department, said.
“We have numerous contact tracers as you can understand that are working seven days a week. They can no longer connect with all new cases on the specific day that they receive test results. We definitely need the public to please be patient with us.”
Contact tracers are hearing from residents they were expecting to be called.
“But they figured, 'Well, I'm going to be out in the neighborhood and do what I have to do in the community until they have heard from us,'” Kanoza said.
“This is very disappointing and is contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
A public health call is not needed to separate from others.
“If you have tested positive or you know that you have been exposed to a positive case, please stay home and away from others,” he said.
“Do the right thing to protect your family, your friends and the community. We are all very, very tired, but we must continue to work together now more than ever.”
The Clinton County Health Department urges the public to continue to wear a mask that covers both nose and mouth, keep at least six feet between yourself and others, avoid crowds and gatherings, wash hands often or use a hand sanitizer with 60 percent minimum alcohol.
“Stay home when you are sick, reduce contact and the length of time you spend with those who you don't necessarily live with in your household,” he said.
ESSEX COUNTY
There are 140 active isolations in Essex County with a total of 862 since March 2020.
There have been 16 deaths in the county reported due to COVID-19.
“I would like to talk about the steady and persistent increase since Thanksgiving,” Linda Beers, Essex County Public Health director, said.
“Just to give you an idea, and a different format of data, we've had two to four cases a day prior to Thanksgiving. We're now at 25 to 30 cases.
“Each time we interview a case it takes about an hour for each one of those interviews to take place. Each one of those cases are identifying, and we're much smaller in numbers, at least five people. That number is going up.”
This flags that people are gathering.
“So when people are doing the case investigations, this number five is now increasing,” she said.
“Let's just even go with five. So, 30 cases a day times five close contacts that means, roughly for Essex County, we are putting 150 a day in quarantine. You can see why this is not sustainable. We have got to do the right thing.”
Beers reiterated that people need to take all the precautions Kanoza outlined and more.
“But what we're talking about is reduce your time and frequency in public settings and make your circle small,” she said.
“Your circle small means identify the people that you need to live with, your group in which you are. Don't expand it. Don't say, 'Oh, I'm going to go and this is a family member and I can include them.' Your group should be identified by you.”
Reduction of time in public settings and stopping gatherings are two of the quickest ways to halt COVID spread.
“Every time we do a contact tracing, we know for a fact that people repeatedly say, exactly what John was leading to, 'I thought you were going to call. I was at that birthday party. I was at that dinner party,'” Beers said.
“These are gatherings of small numbers, often family units, that believe it's safe to do that.
“Our message from Essex County is to say every time you leave your house, every time you're in public, consider that someone there is positive and that you are being exposed. Limit those exposures. Wash your hands. Wear your face masks. Do the right thing.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY
In Franklin County, 137 folks are currently in isolation and 475 people are in quarantine right now.
Since March, the county has totaled 1,025 COVID cases.
Following the spikes of Halloween/Thanksgiving, the county saw its first 2021 uptick Thursday.
“We had 44 cases reported to us,” Katie Strack, director of Franklin County Public Health Services, said.
“Our normal is around 15 to 20, so this is our first spike.”
The spike correlates with New Year's gatherings.
“About seven days later, and now all of the symptoms are starting,” she said.
“As far as contact tracing goes here, we have, usually available on a daily basis, four to five folks doing investigations.”
Franklin County covers about 12 hours everyday in contact tracing.
“So our metric, luckily and thankfully, is that we are able to reach nearly everybody, although like John, we cannot get to everybody overnight,” Strack said.
“But we are generally able to get to our folks within 24 hours.”
Since Thanksgiving, Franklin County has asked residents to limit gathering size to 10.
“I suppose with the spike of 44 yesterday and New Year's, I guess that didn't work out too well,” she said.
Strack reiterated all the aforementioned pandemic precautions as well as to clean and disinfect surfaces.
“In Franklin County, we do have a lot of people sharing rides,” she said.
“So what we're also asking is if you are a driver or a rider, please consider wearing face coverings whether or not it's in a private car or on a bus. “And I suppose most importantly, stay home when you're sick.
"So many people are, unfortunately, working. Maybe they think they've got a sinus infection or maybe a sniffle that they would tend to ignore, but truly, any signs or symptoms, we really are imploring people to stay home and self isolate."
