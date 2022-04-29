PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments announced Friday how they plan to proceed with COVID-19 contact tracing as the state's Virtual Call Center program ended this week.
Throughout the pandemic, the center has assisted the agencies with case investigations when volumes exceeded local capacity for outreach, according to a press release from the Essex County Health Department.
UNIVERSAL INVESTIGATION ENDS
Earlier this year, the Virtual Call Center ended calls to those exposed to COVID, but continued support with case isolation, monitoring and release.
With the program's conclusion, ECHD will also discontinue universal case investigation for lab-confirmed positive cases.
"This decision was made now because the goal of case investigation and contact tracing was to reduce transmission of COVID-19 by (1) identifying each case and rapidly isolating the infected person; and (2) reaching out and recommending quarantine to every person who had been in close contact with the case," ECHD said.
The effectiveness of case investigation and contact tracing for COVID is influenced by multiple factors, including a high level of infection- or vaccine-induced immunity, the availability of vaccines and other tools, decreased participation of people with COVID-19 and their close contacts in case investigation and contact tracing activities, the increased use of self tests, the emergence of variants with shorter incubation periods and rapid transmission, significant numbers of asymptomatic or mild cases, and the high volume of reported cases, the agency continued.
"Due to these realities, ECHD will focus our efforts on (1) case investigation and contact tracing in specific settings and groups at increased risk, and (2) promotion of proven prevention strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in the community."
Those efforts are school-based testing, investigation of high risk cases and clusters in congregate living and elsewhere, connecting those at risk of severe illness with antiviral treatments and ongoing vaccination.
Franklin County Public Health similarly announced that it will continue to monitor positive cases and conduct follow-up communication with those in at-risk populations, congregate care settings and local school districts.
"The general public will not receive a follow-up phone call or text message if testing positive for COVID-19," the agency stated.
NEW PROCESSES
CCHD Principal Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said communication with the Virtual Call Center and the support team for CommCare Concierge — the computer assistance program the state has used throughout the pandemic — indicated no changes would immediately take place.
"The county will continue to work with the (Virtual Call Center) while new processes, et cetera, are developed and implemented," she told the Press-Republican.
"In the coming weeks CCHD will be working on a plan that will move case investigations in the direction of those most at risk."
Flynn said more communication would be forthcoming once the transition process and requirements for local health departments have been made clearer.
ISOLATION PROTOCOLS
Those who test positive with either a PCR or at-home test must isolate at home for five days after symptom onset, or their test date if they are asymptomatic, FCPH said.
Isolation can end following the fifth day if residents have no symptoms or their symptoms are improving as long as they wear well-fitted masks around others for five more days.
"If they cannot wear a mask or are moderate to severely immunocompromised, they must remain isolated for 10 days after symptom onset or test date if asymptomatic," FCPH said.
Contacts of positive cases who are not up to date on their COVID vaccinations must follow the same timeline for their quarantine periods.
Those who are fully vaccinated are to wear masks for 10 days following their most recent exposure, but are not required to remain at home, FCPH said.
"It is recommended that all contacts get tested at the end of day five," the agency added. "Anyone who previously tested positive within the last 90 days is not considered a new case and is exempt from additional isolation or quarantine."
SELF-REPORT
ECHD and FCPH still encourage self-reports of positive results from at-home COVID tests through their websites.
They also offer self-serve COVID isolation and quarantine documents.
If you are an Essex County resident, visit https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/.
Franklin County residents should go to https://www.franklincountyny.gov/residents/covid-19_guidance/index.php.
