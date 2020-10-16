PLATTSBURGH — With Halloween quickly approaching and active COVID-19 cases in the county reaching higher numbers in October, the Clinton County Health Department released recommendations on how to celebrate the holiday in safer ways this year.
“We’ve had a lot of inquiries from folks regarding what they should and could be doing to celebrate Halloween,” Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry said. “We want to reduce the spread of infection.”
Trick-or-treating cannot be made zero risk, the county release said, but it can be made safer with proper precautions.
The county is reinforcing recommendations against parties and large gatherings and promoting wearing masks and hand sanitizing, but also is recommending that those who do go out to trick-or-treat stay nearby their neighborhoods.
“The virus is out there,” Henry said. “We have people in the county who have COVID, so we need to take some precautions.”
As a more socially distant option for kids to get their treats, the county is also encouraging “one-way trick-or-treating” where neighborhoods can place prepared goodie bags at stations for families to “grab and go.”
And if anyone in a household is sick, that household is asked to refrain from participating in trick-or-treating or handing out candy.
As the temperatures in the region begin to drop and people live more of their days indoors, City Mayor Colin Read hopes that residents will follow the Health Department’s recommendations this holiday.
“Now we must listen closely to the Health Department more than ever if we are to avoid an unfortunate rebound with more daily infections than we saw at the height of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Read said.
There are currently 12 active COVID-19 cases in Clinton County, as of Friday.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman echoed Read’s statement, saying that residents are strongly encouraged to follow the guidance of the Health Department, as the department is continually assessing the local impacts of COVID-19.
The county recommendations are based on Halloween guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which can be found online at bit.ly/34YzNta.
The county has inquired about guidance from New York state, but has so far received none, Henry said.
While these recommendations are not mandates, Henry hopes that county residents will follow them to the best of their ability to help bring down COVID-19 numbers in the area.
“They’re not orders, but we need people to try to avoid the high-risk activities,” Henry said.
“Wash your hands, wear a mask and keep yourself safe; If you are going door-to-door, try to keep it as socially distant as possible, and keep all the interaction to a minimum.”
