Health Department warns against holiday gatherings

PLATTSBURGH — As some ready for the upcoming Christmas holiday, the Clinton County Health Department asks that the community be careful and avoid gifting COVID this year.
"Please focus your plans to protect those near and dear to you," Director of Public Health John Kanoza said at a virtual media event Thursday morning.
"Don’t give COVID-19 the chance to threaten the people you care most about."
THANKSGIVING UPTICK
The message came about a week before the Dec. 25 holiday and exactly three weeks after Thanksgiving.
The county Health Department noted that 200 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported since that day of thanks.
"What we are seeing locally is very similar to what has been seen across the state," Kanoza said, adding that more than 70 percent of New York State's COVID cases were traced back to a social gathering.
"The spread of COVID-19 is largely occurring between friends and family members."
SCHOOL CASES
CVES-BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey said there were 20 positive COVID-19 cases across the 16 districts served by Champlain Valley Education Services and BOCES just before Thanksgiving.
"That number of cases from our schools has more than doubled to 45 cases as of this morning," he said Thursday.
With approximately 14,000 students and more than 3,200 staff members, Davey noted that the infection rate was "relatively small."
"However, we all know that can change quickly," he said. "Even one case is too many. Therefore, we are here this morning asking for your help again to lower that number to zero."
NO CHRISTMAS SURGE
Dr. Wouter Rietsema, the vice president for population health and information services at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), said he saw a spreadsheet of local COVID testing results daily.
Rietsema said he had noticed many family "clusters" or "groupings," some of which were spread across four generations.
"From very young to young adults to their parents to, presumably, their parents," he said. "Whenever I see family clusters, I get anxious and I get especially anxious when I see family clusters with people over the age of 60, (because) as we know the rate of mortality goes higher.
"Please, please, please don’t merge your family pods, your friend pods," he continued.
"We have definitely seen a surge since Thanksgiving and it would be nice to not see a similar surge after Christmas.”
'RECONSIDER YOUR PLANS'
The officials each asked the community to continue to abide by existing protocols, like wearing face coverings, keeping proper social distance and avoiding gatherings with individuals outside of their households.
"If your holiday plans involve individuals who do not live in your household, we urge you to reconsider your plans," Kanoza said.
"You can protect your family and yourself by staying home with your immediate family."
