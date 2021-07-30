PHOTO PROVIDEDDalton Criss, a standout Peru Central School athlete and musician, as he appeared in a 2019 senior portrait. Criss was killed in an August 2019 car accident that also severely injured his mother, Barbara. The Dalton Rashad Criss Memorial Scholarship was established in his memory to support North Country students enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh. He was a member of the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir and an active member of the Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and Choir of Glens Falls.