Haus of Starr spangles July

BEEKMANTOWN -- David Duford's COVID-19 challenges included not being able to gather and have support of other people in his LGBTQIA+ community.
“The pandemic basically separated everyone,” he said.
The Haus of Starr offered virtual drag shows – Halloween, Christmas and March Madness.
“We've always done a March Madness Show, where the performers are allowed to choose anything that they want to do so it covers a broad spectrum of music and different types,” Duford said.
The Haus of Starr will make cameo appearances at today's Pride Dance Party at 100 Margaret.
The troupe takes the stage in an all-day show, “Pride Together Again,” on July 24 starting at noon at the Thomas J. Duffy VFW Post 1466 located at 327 Spellman Rd. in Beekmantown.
“We are doing vendors and like a carnival atmosphere,” Duford said.
“There's a Wheel of Death game. There's a KerPlunk.”
Vendors include crafters, Planned Parenthood, Elmore SPCA, and Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth.
“During the day, we're doing a family friendly show that's Disney-themed, so performers are doing Tinkerbell,” Duford said.
“I'm doing Ursula the Sea Witch from The Little Mermaid complete with tentacles. I've done Ursula several times over the years. Ursula is one of those perpetual numbers for me that I always have ready.”
At 6 p.m., the carnival atmosphere segues to a couple of games and performers will take the stage in a more adult-themed show.
“I don't mean adult as in X-rated,” he said.
“For example, my housemate Joey Mahoney is bringing out his new character that he developed that is inspired by Cruella.”
Pink's “All I Know So Far” inspired Duford's new number.
“After our show with a slight intermission in the middle, we are having a dance party because we own our own DJ services,” he said.
“So that will be all setup to go. We have all our own equipment. We have our lighting, the whole nine yards. It's always a Haus of Starr Production.”
