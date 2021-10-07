Haunted History: Ti event will share local supernatural tales

TICONDEROGA – Sitting around a campfire in the dark and hearing ghost stories about southern Lake Champlain is coming up at the Hancock House here.
Dress warmly, program presenter Diane O’Connor said, and you might be thrilled and scared by what you hear.
The Ticonderoga Historical Society will celebrate the Halloween season with a free program entitled “Haunted Hancock: Ghostly Tales of Champlain” on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. outside the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.
AROUND CAMPFIRE
The program will be held around a campfire. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. Reservations are strongly encouraged, as this program is one of the museum’s most popular.
Reservations may be made by calling 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1com. Refreshments will be provided.
The Hancock House is a regional institution dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history of the Adirondacks and Lake Champlain regions.
“Our area is rich in history and the supernatural is woven throughout that history in a powerful way,” O”Connor said in a release. “The evening’s tales will include local spirits of soldiers, trappers, witches and otherworldly beings.”
SUPERNATURAL EXPERIENCE
She said much of the Adirondacks, particularly the Lake Champlain and Lake George region, is marked by war. In the 1700s, as two great nations battled for control of this area, the Adirondacks was the scene of tremendous violence: the Battle of Lake George, the surrender of Fort William Henry, the British retreat to Fort Edward, and "a very bloody strategic battle fought right here in our own backyards.”
O’Connor said that as director of an historic museum, she is often approached by visitors who wish to share their supernatural experiences.
“Several years ago, someone told me a story about walking the uppermost part of La Chute River Portage trail at night and seeing pinpoints of light moving independently through the trees and underbrush," she said by email. "They were adamant that these lights could not have been caused by reflection or insects or any other means. About a year later, another individual related to me that many years ago, they had car trouble very late at night, while driving into town along the street parallel to The Portage. They pulled off the road and got out, intending to walk home. As they got out of their car, they heard noises that sounded like men marching and heard voices calling out what seemed to be military commands. There was no earthly presence to account for what they had heard.”
SPECTRAL STORIES
The Portage was the route followed by the British Army as it marched on Fort Ticonderoga in 1758.
O’Connor said she plans to speak of specters from Crown Point, Mineville, Elizabethtown, Westport, Ticonderoga, Lake Placid, Lake George and other regional locations, and how their stories have a basis in local history.
Fort Ticonderoga itself has numerous ghost stories, including a spectral horseman who rides up on an invisible horse throwing puffs of dust and Sir William Johnson sitting in a chair he once owned.
“We will be taking a look at the darker side of the Adirondacks and Lake Champlain region,” said O’Connor. “It’s an evening of history-based ghost stories and all that goes bump in the night.”
