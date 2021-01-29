Harris, Emhoff disrupt traditional roles

PLATTSBURGH – Dr. Connie Shemo's engagement in women's history started while an undergrad abroad for a year in the People's Republic of China.
For her, Vice President Kamala Harris ticks more than the obvious boxes.
“It is a really interesting thing considering when you look at 1924," Shemo, a professor of history at SUNY Plattsburgh, said.
"People of Asian descent were ineligible to become citizens, and now you have somebody of Indian descent, someone's whose mother was South Asian.
“From the standpoint of Asian Studies, it's something that doesn't get as much attention.
“I think it's something that is very exciting, and I think it shows a greater progress toward the fulfillment of American ideas.”
HISTORIC DISCONNECT
There has always been a chasm between the ideas expressed in the Declaration of Independence and the reality experienced by those not white and not male.
“All men are created equal,” she said.
“With the women's suffrage movement, it was an expansion, a struggle to all people are created equal. There's a tension between these ideas of equality and freedom and liberation.
"And then this tension, this discomfort with extending this to all people.”
It isn't a straight line of things getting better and better and better.
“Things get better sometimes and get worse sometimes,” she said.
Generally speaking, any improvement is an occasion for celebration.
"Certainly as someone who studies Asian Studies, I would definitely celebrate the fact that somebody of South Asian descent has ascended to the nation's second highest office,” she said.
TRAILBLAZERS
Shemo teaches courses on U.S. women’s history, history of medicine, modern global history and Chinese women’s history at Plattsburgh State.
“Hillary Clinton losing and losing kind of unexpectedly, the way that she she did; I think there was a real fear toward having a woman presidential candidate,” she said.
“There were a lot of women in the field starting out, then by the time it was narrowed down it was basically Biden and Bernie Sanders.
“So I think there was this idea that not everybody is ready to have a woman president."
President Joe Biden was the Democratic Party's candidate of choice to defeat former President Donald Trump.
“Having a woman vice president is sort of like kind dipping your toe in the water in some ways,” she said.
Shemo asked her students their thoughts about the Biden-Harris ticket.
“Women have traditionally been in a supportive role, and the vice president has been in a supportive role,” she said.
“You had Sarah Palin, and then you had Geraldine Ferraro in 1984.
“There were other reasons why you could see why they wouldn't be successful. You can't really hang it on being a woman vice president.”
The Biden-Harris administration reflects a more contemporary stance.
“I think there is, still in our society, a discomfort with seeing women in positions of ultimate authority,” Shemo said.
“But in positions of kind of helper authority, I think there's a greater degree of comfort for a woman vice president.”
SECOND GENTLEMAN
Inauguration Day 2021 was historic not only for Harris' dome shattering ascension but also for her husband, Douglas Emhoff.
“People talk a lot about the position of Second Gentleman, and that's all quite interesting,” Shemo said.
“The idea that the man can be in a helping position, a man can be in a supportive position.
“Doug Emhoff has talked quite a bit about being a support for her. He has his own career.”
Dr. Jill Biden worked for eight years as Second Lady when her husband was Vice President.
“Dr. Jill Biden is planning to continue teaching,” Shemo said.
Emhoff leaves his Los Angeles-based law firm to teach at the Georgetown University Law Center.
“I think that's one of the most interesting things that have come out of this,” Shemo said.
“The idea that a partner, both have careers, but it's not only the woman that will be the supporter or helpmate of the man.”
Harris and Emhoff illustrate how both partners, depending on the situation, can take on alternate roles.
“I'm looking forward to seeing how they are going to do that, how they are going to work with a Second Gentleman, how he is going to fill that role,” Shemo said.
“What doesn't always get a lot of attention with the idea women moving forward is that the roles of men have to change, too."
MORE OPTIONS FOR ALL
Shemo sees this role reversal not as a negative but as men having more freedom.
“Men have the freedom to be because there are a lot of men who are really comfortable in the role of being a supportive, nurturing person,” she said.
“But I think there's a lot of society that says, no, no you're the man. You always have to be the leader. You have to be up front.”
Harris and Emhoff's marriage shows there's more flexibility for couples.
In Shemo's classes on gender, male students have said, “I thought this class was going to be about how bad men were and it's not. I'm relieved.”
“That's not what feminism is about at all, about criticizing men,” she said.
“Feminism is about more freedom for both men and women to pursue the roles they're most comfortable with,” Shemo said.
“I think having a Second Gentleman is almost as historic as having a female Vice President. I think that should get attention.”
