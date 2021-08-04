Harison Place project work continues

MALONE — A row of blighted downtown buildings here are nearing demolition as nonprofit Citizen Advocates continues its work to transform the rundown strip into a housing development.
The West Main Street buildings in question include the Gorman Building and five adjacent structures up to and including the former law office of David LaPlant. They are undergoing asbestos abatement and, in further preparation for demolition, the site is also being fenced, heavy equipment staged and traffic barriers put into place.
CEO James Button said Citizen Advocates also seeks New York State Department of Transportation permission to adjust traffic patterns during the razing process.
"Once the permit is issued, and asbestos abatement is completed, demolition is expected to begin."
The work should wrap up before the year's end with construction hoped to begin spring 2022.
HARISON PLACE
Multi-level housing development Harison Place will be the end result, featuring 40 units of low- to moderate-income housing atop various street-level storefronts.
Construction is expected to blend in aesthetically with Malone's existing downtown style and architecture.
Citizen Advocates officials previously told the Press-Republican the development would fill a void in the local community, providing supportive housing to an underserved population.
Following up on that thought, Button said he believed the pandemic had exacerbated the need for such a development in downtown Village of Malone.
"COVID-19 gave us a greater focus on why this project is so important to the community. Now, perhaps more than ever, community members need the safe, stable housing this initiative will provide, along with supports for mental health, job training and transportation."
PROJECT FUNDING
Citizen Advocates has committed $6.7 million for the project's demolition phase and said the balance of funding for the $22 million initiative was provided through low-income housing tax credits, state and federal agencies, charitable foundations and financing.
Officials report about 60% of total project funding as secured.
Button called the project a "complex" one involving several buildings along Malone's primary traffic corridor.
"Thanks to the collaborative effort of multiple stakeholders in the community, many of the challenges this project has presented, have been overcome."
Button thanked the support of the following officials: Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), Village Mayor Andrea Dumas, Town Supervisor Andrea Stewart, Franklin County Legislature Chair Don Dabiew, Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane and North Country Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Garry Douglas.
TRAFFIC CHANGE
Asbestos abatement recently began and is expected to last at least two weeks.
Citizen Advocates officials noted a portion of the new traffic plan was accelerated due to recent weather damage, resulting in a detour around the intersection of West Main Street and Harison Place.
Motorists on Main Street can access Duane Street off of Academy or Webster streets, the nonprofit added.
'FILL THIS NEED'
Button touted the incoming development for a number of reasons, including, what he called, a real need for large scale investment in downtown communities.
"This transformational project will replace blighted property with a modern structure that reflects the community’s historic architecture and complements existing businesses," he said before reiterating the need for such safe, stable and affordable housing.
"The government’s recent lifting of the eviction moratorium will usher in a new level of increased homelessness and housing insecurity not seen in decades. Citizen Advocates stands ready to assist and believes the Harison Place project will specifically fill this need."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.