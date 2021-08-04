Harison Place project work continues

PHOTO PROVIDEDCrews from Celia Construction and Environmental Contracting and Construction Services install fencing around the site of the future Harison Place project. Asbestos abatement work began in recent weeks and was expected to last about two weeks total. Several West Main Street buildings are slated for demolition before the close of 2021, including the Gorman Building and the five adjacent structures up to and including the former law office of David LaPlant. By spring 2022, construction is expected to take off on the Harison Place Project, a 40-unit housing development.