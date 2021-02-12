Harison Place Project receives state grant

MALONE — Citizens Advocate's initiative to replace several blighted properties with safe, stable and affordable housing in downtown Malone, known as the Harison Place Project, was recently awarded a $4.8 million state grant.
"While there is still much work to do in terms of funding, we are deeply proud of the progress our team has made in moving the Harison Place project closer to reality," Citizens Advocates Board of Directors President Nicholas Eells says in a recent news release.
"Despite many long odds, obstacles and even a pandemic, none of us have lost faith in this project because we all believe in the tremendous benefit it holds for a stronger, more resilient community."
THE PROJECT
Once completed, the project will breathe new life into a prominent portion of West Main Street with the construction of street-level commercial storefronts and 40 units for supportive and low- to moderate-income housing.
The project footprint includes eight properties between Harison Place and Academy Street, except the former Sears building.
Demolition of the Gorman Building, one of the structures that now occupies the project site, is expected to begin in April.
"Our entire team could not be more excited for this grant funding and what it means for a project that we chose not because it's easy, but for the revitalizing impact it will have on Main Street," Citizen Advocates CEO James Button says in the release.
"This represents a win for the entire community, residents and businesses alike, who are working so tirelessly to achieve an economically thriving downtown Malone."
FUNDING
The recent grant was approved by the New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program (HHAP).
The program provides capital grants and loans to not-for-profit corporations, like Citizen Advocates, to acquire, construct or rehabilitate housing for persons who are homeless and are unable to secure adequate housing without special assistance.
Citizen Advocates has also committed $6.7 million in funding toward the total project cost of $24 million.
The organization is actively working with a variety of state agencies and private funding sources to secure the remaining finances needed to complete the project.
SPECIAL THANKS
Button gave a special thanks to Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh), North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane, Malone Village Mayor Andrea Dumas and Malone Town Supervisor Andrea Stewart.
"It is also important to recognize Suzanne LaVigne, director of the Franklin Community Services Board, and Michele Mulverhill, Franklin County Social Services commissioner," Button adds.
"This would not be possible without the advocacy and support of our elected leaders and key community stakeholders who share the vision for a revitalized downtown Malone."
More information on the Harison Place project can be found online at www.CitizenAdvocates.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.