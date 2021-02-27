Harborside property to be future Lake City hub

PLATTSBURGH — When Mayor Christopher Rosenquest pictures the future of the Lake City's Harborside area, he sees a lakeside hub for visitors, recreation and maybe even housing.
"In the next five to seven years," he said, "that Harborside will be unrecognizable."
'LOT TO NOWHERE'
Located just off the banks of Lake Champlain, the underutilized acreage sits off of Dock and Bridge streets atop a peninsula down by the Plattsburgh Amtrak Station and Plattsburgh Boat Basin.
Given its proximity to and views of the freshwater lake, there has been much talk of development there, but it currently houses the city's Water Pollution Control Plant and was the former site of the city's Municipal Lighting Department (MLD).
It was pegged for a hotel development that fell through in the early 2000s and, given its abundant parking, was nicknamed the "parking lot to nowhere."
A city-owned stage now sits onsite, which was used for a weekly concert series last summer, and the location is popular amongst fishermen/women, kayakers and walkers in the warmer months.
FARMERS MARKET
Though the city had plans to demolish all former MLD structures there, it was later determined one would be salvaged to house the annual Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market.
The market typically operates out of a structure situated in the Durkee Street parking lot, but that lot is up for redevelopment. While the building at the city's Harborside was to be rehabbed in time for the market's 2020 season, the project was paused last spring.
Officials had said they awaited action on that Durkee lot redevelopment, which has been a controversial project of the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). At the time, the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals had yet to vote on the project and a downtown opposition group was threatening legal action. Both boards have since voted in approval.
It was recently announced that work on the structure had picked back up. The Farmers Market was expected to operate its seasonal business there this year.
Community Development Director Matt Miller told city councilors asbestos removal was complete, a grinder pump had been installed and most of the plumbing work was underway. Interior work had also begun, he added.
"Some of the work isn't going to be done until the spring when it warms up, especially the painting. . . so while the windows and doors will be replaced — just to manage everybody's expectations — the exterior of the building will largely maintain its current appearance until probably mid-April," he said at a recent committee meeting.
"But we are still on schedule to have everything completed by May 1, in advance to the Farmers Market's opening."
HOTEL DEVELOPMENT
Nearly $300,000 of the city's state-funded DRI funds were awarded to the Dock Street Waterfront District, or the Harborside. The monies meant to help identify new uses there to better connect the waterfront area with the city's historic core.
Since, a Highest and Best Use Study has been performed and the city issued a request for proposals last year.
Skyward Hospitality, which recently opened a hotel on Lake Flower in Saranac Lake, was the site's sole bidder. It's most recent proposal was for a 120-room, L-shape waterfront hotel to include two eateries and 4,000 square feet of venue space.
The city recently OK'd a resolution allowing for the subdivision of the Harborside's tax parcels "to prepare the area for future development" and Rosenquest said the city expected something to be developed down there in the next three to five years.
"These things take time," he said. "That's the caveat to it — we can't just start digging in the ground next week; it's the nature of the beast."
MASTER PLAN
Rosenquest said a Harborside Master Plan was in the works, which would "continue to define and fine tune what Harborside is going to look like" and fill in the gaps between the Farmers Market building and the possible hotel.
"It will include enhancements to the marina, to the waterfront and Green Street and then fine tune some of the projects that we're doing down there, including the Farmers Market move and recreation opportunities," he said, noting planned Water Pollution Control Plant façade enhancements and sight, smell and sound mitigation.
"Our goal is, at the end of the day, to look at property and to have people look at that property like an asset," Rosenquest said.
