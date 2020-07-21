Happy Campers: YMCA leases City Gym for summer camp

PLATTSBURGH — The City Recreation Center, or gym, is getting some summer camp use this fair-weather season, despite its continued closure to the general public.
Justin Ihne, chief executive officer of the Plattsburgh YMCA, said the space on the U.S. Oval in the City of Plattsburgh was housing one of the not-for-profit's six camp programs happening now in the tri-county area.
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ihne said the camp offered its kiddos the time and place to stay socially active, while keeping physical distance.
"Kids need to have that social interactions and be able to connect with their friends and counselors," he told The Press-Republican. "So far it has been a really positive piece for the summer."
THE CITY GYM
Considered a nonessential business, the city's gym was shuttered in mid-March under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's statewide PAUSE order.
Fitness centers, along with other rec-related industries, like bowling alleys and movie theaters, have yet to reopen under any phase of the state's reopening plan New York Forward.
The city has kept its entire Rec Complex, including also the Crete Memorial Civic Center and Plattsburgh City Beach, closed.
Workers were either furloughed or laid-off via staffing reductions OK'd by the City Common Council in April.
NO TAX BURDEN
Ihne said the Y, which sits on Oak Street, entered into a leasing agreement with the City of Plattsburgh to rent out the municipality's gym for the nonprofit's eight-week-long camps, starting at the end of June and lasting through August 21.
Per a City Common Council resolution, the lease amount was $4,900 and required the YMCA to pay all utilities and clean indoor areas where necessary.
"It was clear that this would come at no burden to the taxpayers," Ihne said.
The council resolution adds that "to the extent authorized by the Plattsburgh YMCA, that current City Recreation members shall receive free access to the Plattsburgh YMCA during the lease term."
NEED MORE SPACE
The Y sought out the agreement, knowing that it would need more space this summer "to accept the need of the community with the families interested in camp, but also make sure that we have enough space so that kids can be socially distanced to do the programs."
The CEO said the YMCA had about 40 staff members overseeing some 250 kids across its six camps in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
This, Ihne said, was down about 200 campers from a typical year.
"We purposefully reduced the numbers that we could have at our programs," Ihne said. "We did it just to offer a little bit more comfort to families knowing that they were very, very manageable groups and we were able to do all of the necessary precautions."
While that had affected the numbers, Ihne said other families had found other daycare accommodations or had chosen to keep their kids home.
'KEEP KIDS SAFE'
Ihne said the camps, attracting kids ages three through 14, included a variety of group activities in the STEM and STEAM areas, as well as arts and crafts, sports, games and more.
With the pandemic at the forefront, Ihne said the Y developed safety protocols designed to "keep kids safe and still having fun."
That meant counselors were wearing masks, kids were handwashing constantly, there was added sanitation and temperatures were being taken at the start of every day.
"We have groups of no more than 12 kids to one counselor and they stay with that group," Ihne added. "In the past, they may have switched throughout the day and gone and joined other kids during other activities.
"Now, to ensure that we can control it if there was a potential case, we do this so that we can trace it back to the specific counselor and group."
Ihne said, as parents have continued to reach out, the YMCA has made accommodations to add kids throughout the summer and would continue to do so.
