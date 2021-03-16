SCARBOROUGH, ME — Hannaford Supermarkets is alerting customers that the 6.5" Triple Layer Chocolate Cake sold at its in-store bakery is being recalled due to mislabeling.
The cake, purchased between March 7 through March 16, is missing the “milk” allergen specification on its label. There have been no reports of illness or injuries.
It is recommended that customers with known or suspected milk allergies check their storage and freezer areas for this product. These items may be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund. For more information or to answer any questions you may have, call your local Hannaford or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.
Recall Details:
Product Name: Hannaford 6.5” Triple Layer Chocolate Cake
Product Size: 31.5 Oz.
Recalled UPC #: 4126872346
Reason for Recall: Product is being recalled due to missing “Milk” allergen call out on the label.
Product Location: Fresh Bakery
