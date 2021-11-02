WILLSBORO — What could lend itself more to a spooky Halloween event than an old farm and winding paths through the dark woods? Thus the 1812 Homestead became alive once again with creepy critters and activities during the Halloween at the Homestead event Saturday.
Five years ago, a series of fires lit up the August sky as what has become an unsolved arson crime destroyed and damaged several structures at the centuries-old facility. The barn and farmhouse were gutted, but fortunately the flames in the ignited woodshed attached to the schoolhouse were extinguished before more damage could be done.
AFTER THE FIRE
As Jack Swan, the 91-year-old homestead founder and board member, sat in the reconstructed barn and greeted revelers, he expressed delight with what has been accomplished since the disastrous event. Swan pointed with pleasure to the large vintage beams from the 1840’s which were salvaged from another Willsboro structure. The rest of the wood was milled from logs on the property and thus saved a lot of money.
Vintage photographs and building diagrams helped in the reconstructing of the barn and farmhouse to ensure their authenticity. This included the windows, fireplace and shingles skillfully put into place.
SPOOKY FUN
Since the fire, activities had started getting back to normal and then the specter of COVID once again curtailed events until the Halloween celebration. Swan hopes that school groups and other visitors will be able to enjoy and learn from what the farm has to offer by next spring.
Throughout the farmstead, trick-or-treaters went from building to building, interspersed with several vehicles, filling their bags and buckets. The evening culminated with a trek through the dark woods trails, where an assortment of spooky apparitions appeared. Adding to the ambiance and scattered about were spider webs, dismembered bones and a skull embedded in a tree burl.
