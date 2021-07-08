Haitian presidential assassination through the lens of a Plattsburgh man

PLATTSBURGH – Plattsburgh native Jonathan H. LaMare well knows Kenscoff Road, the one road up and back, where Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated and First Lady Martine Moïse was shot by unidentified assailants early Wednesday morning.
“BUBBLE OF PRIVILEGE'
In Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, southwest of the airport, is an area called Petionville, a wealthy suburb.
“It's high in the mountains,” LaMare, chief programs officer for Mercy Beyond Borders, said.
“It's higher removed. It's away from the coast. It's away from gangs. It's like the isolated bubble of privilege of Point-au-Prince.”
It's the enclave of NGOs offices, politicians, and mostly rich people with pockets of less affluence.
“An area just outside of Petionville, which is a little bit more secluded, Pelerin,” he said.
“The neighborhood is just numbered, 1 through whatever. The President lived in Pelerin 5, which is going up this road called Kenscoff Road. Kenscoff is just another area higher up the mountain. The higher you go up in Haiti in the capital, the wealthier it is basically.”
LaMare once lived in an apartment in Pelerin 4, across the street from Moïse's residence.
“It's mostly gigantic houses with big security walls and private guards and all that kind of stuff,” he said.
“But his neighborhood is called Pelerin 5, but it's part of Petionville that is an extension of Port-au-Prince. It would be like Plattsburgh is to be Morrisonville is to something like that.”
LaMare visited Haiti in April, but he was on a break because earthquakes, flaming hotels and kidnap attempts at gunpoint will do that to you.
COUP BUILD UP
Ironically, three years to the day of the assassination, July 7, 2018, Moïse and the Haitian government put a stiff tax on gasoline.
“They released the news during a World Cup match hoping that nobody would pay attention and notice it because everybody was watching the game,” LaMare said.
“Unfortunately, the team that Haitians like, which is Brazil, lost the match. When they were lamenting the loss of their team, they noticed that the president had added this 50-something percent tax on gas prices, fuel prices.”
Haiti fell into nationwide chaos.
LaMare waited it out in a Port-au-Prince hotel.
“I was supposed to be picking up some American volunteers who were traveling down for summer camps,” he said.
“I ended up being stuck in a hotel that was on CNN. They were trying to burn the hotel down. I was stuck there for a week or so.”
POWER STRUGGLE
In the last three years, LaMare has witnessed increasing violence, chaos and lack of security.
“What happened with President Moïse was there was a dispute over what his actual election date was and what his mandate should be,” he said.
“Presidents are elected to five year terms. He was elected initially, but his swearing in was delayed because of some chaos and unrest.
“So, he was always arguing that he didn't actually start when he was elected, he started a year later. So, he was trying to hold onto power through 2022 when most of the people were saying, 'No, you should be done in 2021.'”
There were recent, even extreme calls, for Moïse to step down.
“And, he has refused,” LaMare said.
“He's increasingly gone on TV and said, 'You elected me. If you want to rule the country, then someone needs to beat me. Nobody has beaten me yet.' So basically, too bad.
“All the elected senators, their mandates expired. So, he was basically ruling by decree like a dictator for the last year or so. The opposition just grew more and more impatient with it. I think people expected attempts on his life, but I think we were shocked to wake up this morning and see that he was actually killed in his own home overnight.”
There were reports that First Lady Martine Moïse was killed, too.
“They let the rumors out there that she was killed, so they could actually evacuate her,” LaMare said he had heard.
GUN FIGHT
Back from a recent trip to Malawi, LaMare was asleep at his sister's Colorado home when his cell blew up with calls from family, colleagues, friends and media outlets.
“In Port-au-Prince, my assistant director, who is a Haitian woman social worker, she lives 10 minutes from the president's house where he was assassinated,” he said.
LaMare referenced a Twitter video of a group of armed men, dressed in black, outside the presidential residence.
One his good friends, a Haitian psychologist, lives a stone's throw away from Pelerin 5.
“He said, it was very clearly heard, shouting over a megaphone, in English with an accent, some kind of accent," LaMare said.
"He thought it was a Haitian Creole accent, and followed up in Creole, 'This is the DEA. Please lay down your arms.'
“It sounds odd, because why would the DEA be doing this. Some people are saying, whoever did this is trying to implicate or suggest that the U.S. was involved because that's a good conspiracy.”
LaMare's friend said he definitely heard an hour-long exchange of heavy gunfire.
“Between these groups of whomever was attacking the president's house and his security, his private detail, which is called USGPN (General Security Unit of the National Palace, English translation),” he said.
SHADY FLIGHTS
LaMare hasn't heard any reports of any injuries sustained by any USGPN.
“They ultimately did lay down their weapons,” he said.
“Another report, I don't know how you can confirm these kind of things, because Haiti normally is pretty intense, from some pretty reliable friends, who live and work near the airport.
“The airport in Haiti closes after dark. There are no flights in or out of Haiti that are commercial that are routine after it's dark out because it's too dangerous to travel in Haiti after dark.
LaMare thinks the last flight, American Airlines, arrives at 5 p.m. and departs at 7 p.m.
U.S. airlines do not overnight in Haiti as a rule for security reasons.
“I have two friends who live just within half a mile of the airport, who said that there were two planes that landed at midnight last night (Tuesday),” he said.
“Then a group of seven to nine Nissan Patrols, with diplomatic plates en route to the area where the president lives. That this was the group of people that went to the president's residence and engaged in the firefight and ultimately assassination of him.
“I don't know. It's not normal to have any airplanes that land after dark in Haiti.”
LaMare said he had multiple reliable sources confirmed the planes landing and a caravan of brand new armored SUVS with diplomatic plates.
“It's somewhat speculation, but either way it was highly organized and it had to be highly funded in order to happen,” he said.
“Because the way to the president's house, there is only one road up to is house. One way up to his house, and one way back.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.