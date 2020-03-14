PLATTSBURGH — Clean is still the name of the game at Punki’s Shear Perfection.
The stylists at the Plattsburgh hair salon understand the responsibility they have during the current outbreak of the COVID-19 virus to make sure the only thing customers leave with is a nice new ‘do.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that everything that we’re touching, everything that’s touching our customers has been cleaned already so that we’re not passing anything from customer to customer,” Punki’s stylist Jessica Bechard said.
Independent stylist Paula Ashline, who rents a station at Punki's shop, ticked off a few of the measures being taken.
"Spraying down the chairs after each client, washing our hands, spraying down the sink bowl — the chair where they get the shampoo," she said.
Clorox cleaner is in good supply at the shop, along with the famously bright blue, and hospital-grade, Barbicide cleanser used to clean salon equipment.
SOME CANCELLATIONS
Some customers, especially older clients, have canceled upcoming appointments over fear of being in a place that sees so many different people pass through.
“They’re hearing about everyone just getting back from vacation, so everyone’s panicking a little because now all these people are flying in so they’re afraid they’re being exposed to people who are just getting off flights that could have been exposed to somebody else who has the coronavirus,” Bechard said.
CLEAN SURFACES
But Bechard, a self-described “crazy hand-washer” says along with the regular precautions, she’s looking around the shop to give even more frequent attention to different surfaces such as the front desk, front door handles, bathroom door handles and light switches.
“Now I try to do it as much as I can between every customer just to make sure we’re trying to have as many clean surfaces as often as possible,” she said.
But more than worries over getting sick herself, Bechard said she wanted to make sure she didn't pick up any illness that she might transfer to older loves ones or people with weakened immune systems.
For that, Bechard does what many medical professionals have said is the best measure to stay clean.
"The best thing I can do is make sure I'm washing my hands properly, that way I'm not transferring from somebody else to myself or from myself to somebody else," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.