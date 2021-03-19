PLATTSBURGH — Michael Fish, who pleaded guilty to child pornography, computer hacking and aggravated identity theft offenses, will have his sentencing adjourned to April 21 and it could be postponed further, Michael Barnett, assistant United States attorney of the Northern District of New York, said.
Fish's sentencing was originally scheduled for March 19. Fish, along with Nicholas Faber, stole explicit photos and videos from more than a dozen SUNY Plattsburgh students by hacking into their student emails between 2017 and 2019.
From the hacked email accounts, Faber and Fish, both 25 and SUNY Plattsburgh alumni, were able to access students’ Snapchat, Facebook, iCloud and Google accounts, according to court records.
Fish and Faber traded what they stole with each other and with others online, according to Faber’s plea agreement.
They described the explicit nude photos and videos as “wins” in the plea agreement, which detailed how Faber would create collages using stolen photos and put them next to public photos, such as graduation pictures.
An investigation into Fish started in spring 2019 by University Police after SUNY Plattsburgh’s Library and Information Technology Services noticed unusual activity in students’ emails.
That investigation led to Faber being named a co-conspirator.
Between April 2018 and April 2019, SUNY Plattsburgh spent at least $35,430.85 “remedying and investigating account lock outs” caused by unauthorized password resets, implementing measures to prevent Faber and Fish from accessing its network through virtual private networks, which were used to conceal their IP addresses, conducting a damage assessment, notifying victims, consulting with experts and attorneys and restoring compromised data, according to the plea agreement.
Faber has agreed to pay SUNY Plattsburgh $35,430 In restitution.
SUNY Plattsburgh has since implemented multi-factor authentication to all of its email accounts. It hasn't received similar break-ins since its implementation, SUNY Plattsburgh's Library and Information Technology Services said.
Faber faces up to 12 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised post-imprisonment release. He pleaded guilty to computer fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Fish pleaded guilty to computer hacking, aggravated identity theft and child pornography offenses.
