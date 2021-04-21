PLATTSBURGH — Michael Fish’s sentencing has been pushed back again as his new defense counsel has asked for more time, Assistant United States Attorney of the Northern District of New York Michael Barnett said.
Fish, 25, pleaded guilty to child pornography, computer hacking and aggravated identity theft offenses after he and Nicholas Faber, who are both SUNY Plattsburgh alumni, stole explicit photos and videos from SUNY Plattsburgh students between 2017 and 2019 by hacking into the students’ email accounts.
Fish’s sentencing is now scheduled for June 22.
Fish’s original sentencing was on March 19 but was adjourned to April 21 before the latest rescheduling.
