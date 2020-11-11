PLATTSBURGH – In the Clyde A. Lewis Sr. Air Park, the FB-111A doesn't have a runway long enough to land a Space Shuttle.
But it now has more than a concrete pad thanks to Luck Bros. Inc. employees rolling down asphalt on Monday.
“I've been working with the guys on and off for this past year, Joe and the crew, the Plattsburgh Aircraft Restoration Group,” Ken Hynes, North Country Veterans Association secretary, said.
“We were discussing how we might be able to enhance the care and maintenance of the aircraft. We were able to meet with Jeff Luck from Luck Bros. and the guy from Upstone Materials. They were willing to come online at the end of the year to be able to support us by doing some enhancement work around the aircraft.”
TARMAC RUNWAY
The asphalt aroma lingered after the workers had broke for the day.
“Because of the nature and size and scope of the work around the B-47, Jeff Luck decided that it would be best for us to do some enhancement with concrete work and then going back in and then putting black dirt and seeding it,” Hynes said.
“We're hoping to do all of that project by the end of this month.”
Luck Bros. rack a couple of charitable contributions a year.
“We've done some work for them (NCVA) out at their facility north of Plattsburgh,” Jeff Luck, president of the Luck Group of Companies, said.
“And, they've been real good to us. They asked, and we thought we would take a look at it. We're just helping them out. That's all.”
FAMILIAL LINKS
When Luck visited the site he met a veteran who knew his late father-in-law Frank DeCosta.
“It's kind of funny,” he said.
“One of the pilots had my father-in-law as a crew chief on the FB-111. He knew my father-in-law. That's pretty cool.
“They asked us if we were interested in pitching in, and we said we'll give it a shot. We really don't know what we're doing yet. We got an idea.”
After his morning meeting, Luck will draw something up and pitch his ideas.
“Col. Joe McNichols is the guy I was talking with,” he said.
“He kind of runs the whole deal out there.”
FEEL-GOOD PROJECT
Luck contacted Doug Henry, area manager, of Upstone Materials.
“We're just helping to provide the construction materials,” Henry said.
“We donated hot-mix asphalt. Given the year that everyone has been through, we like to get involved in the community. All of the men and women of Upstone live and work here and raise their kids here.
“So, we felt that it was a good project to get involved with. We were contacted by Luck Brothers to help out on the project and we are happy to do so.”
Henry visited the Air Park on Monday afternoon.
“There was a couple of guys out there that I spoke to, and it sounds like they are going to do concrete around the bomber,” he said.
“Once they get a game plane on exactly what that's going to look like, we will partner with them again and work with them in a similar fashion just with a different material on that one."
RMS did survey work for the project, and Pier Works did site prep.
“It's just such a community involvement by Luck Brothers and Upstone Materials,” McNichols said.
“We started off with refurbishing the airplanes, now we're rebuilding the Air Park for the City. We're happy.”
