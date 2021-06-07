Group wants to save historic Westport Cornell building

WESTPORT — The Friends of the Essex Fairgrounds has formed to try to save the historic former Cornell Cooperative Extension Building.
The two-story woodframe structure at the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport is slated to be torn down as unsafe, but the group believes a $1.5 million investment by the county will bring it back to life.
But county officials say the estimates the group is using are much too low and the work would cost closer to $2.5 million.
REGISTER-LISTED SITE
Adirondack Architectural Heritage (ARCH) Executive Director Steven Engelhart said the loss of a historic structure like this could negatively affect the community.
“The 1924 National Historic Register-listed Cornell Cooperative Extension Building at the Essex County Fairgrounds is in need of extensive renovation,” he said by email. “An estimate of $2.3 million is being used to justify its demolition. But by eliminating unnecessary project components and modifying the approach to its renovation, the entire building can be renovated for less than $1.5 million.
“And this renovation and restoration project will provide more space and have greater community value, too.”
ARCH estimates $740,000 for the base contract, additional public works project cost of $400,000, overhead of $228,000 and construction planning for $100,000, for a total of $1,468,000.
‘PROBLEMS WITH
THEIR NUMBERS’
Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) said the cost estimates ARCH is using are off.
“They came up with some numbers,” he said. “They presented at the Board of Supervisors. Every supervisor with contracting experience pointed out the problems with their numbers.”
No State Office of Historic Preservation grants are available to renovate the building, he said. The county did get $500,000 through the State Department of State and $50,000 as a member item from then-Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).
Work began to renovate the Cornell Cooperative Extension Building, he said.
“We started with asbestos removal, electrical. The money was eaten up with the pandemic. We have certified engineering estimates of $2.5 million. There is no real foundation, just piers. It was a three-season building. The building is not ADA compliant.”
The building was winterized simply by adding heaters, he said.
FUTURE CORNELL SITE
The county already built another building at the fairgrounds, the Essex County Nutrition Program Kitchen, so it has some experience with similar work.
The engineering comparison of renovation versus a new building showed $2.5 million for renovation versus $1 million for a new structure.
Essex County Cornell Cooperative Extension, which relocated temporarily to Lewis, said it needed meeting rooms, offices, a commercial kitchen, and maybe a greenhouse.
“Why not have a (new) building that’s big enough to use the facilities 12 months a year?” Gillilland said.
ADDED FUNDING
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) told county officials she might be able to help, and they provided her with a plan for a new building at the fairgrounds that would cost $1 million to construct.
The county is also getting $7.2 million in national recovery act money and might be able to use some of that, he said.
“We need to strike while the iron is hot,” Gillilland said. “We need a community facility there for the residents of the county that will be affordable down the line.”
The CCE Building is also known as the Westport Junior Achievement building and is an example of a Colonial Revival agricultural building. It was paid for by Ticonderoga philanthropist Horace A. Moses, designed by Adirondack architect Max Westhoff in 1923, and completed in August 1924.
ARCHITECTURE HISTORIAN
George Washington University Professor Emeritus Richard Longstreth is an architectural historian and a seasonal resident of the county, and he wrote to Westport Supervisor Michael Tyler to ask him to help save the CCE Building.
“I understand that you are exploring ways to rehabilitate the Extension Building in a way that does justice to its design and that is economically viable,” Longstreth said. “My many years of experience in the preservation field have led me to believe that such solutions can be found in a great majority of cases.
“This building is significant enough to warrant that extra investment of time and energy.”
Gillilland said even if they spent the money on the old Cornell Cooperative Extension Building there could be more structural problems in a couple years
“I personally think this building is too far gone.”
The next step will be for the County Board of Supervisors to vote sometime this summer on how to proceed.
The Friends of the Essex Fairgrounds has formed to preserve the county's historic fairgrounds.
To support the effort, visit https://tinyurl.com/9dw5y4kj
For more information email: friendsoftheessexfairgrounds@gmail.com
