KEESEVILLE – A grassroots campaign to save Keeseville’s decaying historic bridges is ramping up.
Organizer Matthew Pray recently presented a 572-signature petition from Save Keeseville’s Bridges to the Essex County Board of Supervisors asking for the county’s help.
County Manager Daniel Palmer responded by asking the Essex County Department of Public Works to do an updated report on the Upper Bridge on River and Liberty streets, which has been closed since 2008 due to structural deficiencies.
Highway Superintendent James Dougan will visit the county-owned bridge and make an assessment.
BRIDGES CLOSED
The other bridges in need of help are Chasm Bridge on Old State Road, which is also closed, (Stone) Arch Bridge on Main Street, and the Suspension (Swinging) Pedestrian Bridge on Clinton Street.
All the bridges span the Ausable River.
The priority is fixing the 1878 iron truss Upper Bridge first, Pray said.
“The Upper Bridge is a vital traffic route,” he explained. “In 2011, when Tropical Storm Irene hit the Arch Bridge and the New York state bridge was closed due to flood damage temporarily, the Upper Bridge was already closed, but it did not sustain much damage.
“As a result, ambulances could not get across the river. An ambulance had to be stationed at the top of Mill Hill for emergencies. The Upper Bridge should be restored for vehicles to a 10 ton limit, to allow ambulances to cross the river in that area.”
The Upper and Arch bridges are owned by Essex County, but the Chasm and Swinging bridges are owned by Clinton County, which historically has not spent money on their repairs.
“The Swinging Bridge is still open, but has me very concerned because there is almost no maintenance being done on it,” Pray said. “Trees were growing up through the cables, causing damage to the bridge, and it hasn’t been painted in over 20 years. My biggest fear is that this historic 1888 bridge would soon close too and end up like the other two.”
HISTORIC REGISTER
All the bridges are on the National Historic Register, Pray said.
“Each one of our bridges is one of a kind, and people travel from all over the country to see them,” he said. “This is a community wide campaign, probably the largest effort of its kind.
Two of our bridges (Upper and Chasm) have been closed for over 12 years due to bureaucracy and politics at the county level. The towns of AuSable and Chesterfield fully support and understand the need for these bridges.”
Pray said he’ll next meet with Clinton County Highway Superintendent Karl Weiss, then attend a Clinton County Legislature meeting to ask for their support. He’ll also be back at town council meetings in AuSable, Clinton County, and Chesterfield, Essex County.
Likewise on board with the Save Keeseville’s Bridges effort is Keeseville Community Development Corporation, Anderson Falls Heritage Society, Adirondack Architectural Heritage, Champlain Valley Search and Rescue, Northeast Adventures, and Artistry Theatre.
PRESSURE
Reopening the Upper Bridge will take vehicular pressure off the Arch Bridge downtown, he said.
“Traffic at the Arch Bridge, (Keeseville) Post Office intersection, is dangerous,” he said. “The intersection is overwhelmed. In the last few days, I have seen seven near vehicle accidents, and three people almost hit by cars crossing the road.
“Ideas to renovate the Arch Bridge to handle large trucks, and a four-way traffic stoplight at the intersection, don't make sense and will only make matters worse. Traffic will be backed up through the downtown area.”
He said the Upper Bridge was there to be a vital transportation route for those on that side of town and would eliminate congestion at the major intersection.
Estimates to fix the Chasm Bridge were once only around $10,000, Pray said.
“It sat ignored for years,” he said. “We now have a business boom on the Mace Chasm Road, including farms and breweries that did not exist before the bridge closed. We should restore this bridge to better suit the businesses up on that road.
“Also, tourists from all over the world stop at Ausable Chasm and constantly ask how to get to that bridge, only to find out it is closed. What kind of image does this leave on our community? Anywhere you go in town all we see are ‘Bridge Closed’ signs.”
CAN-DO ATTITUDE
Pray said the Chasm Bridge is already built for both pedestrians and road traffic and is one of the best viewing areas for both Ausable Chasm and the newly renovated New York State Electric and Gas hydropower dam.
“It's time to address these issues before we lose our town's heritage forever,” he said. “The layout of our town requires that these bridges be here and open. We are calling for town and county officials to find a way to make this happen.
“We are focusing on the importance of the history of these bridges, tourism, building the local economy in Keeseville, and to finally address the safety issues of the overwhelmed intersection in the downtown area.”
It’s time for a can-do attitude, he said.
“We have many community groups coming on board, voicing their support for the bridge. We want to change the dialog from ‘we can't do this’ to ‘let’s figure out how to do this.’”
