Group of 40 to 50 SUNY Plattsburgh students found partying Friday, City Police say

PLATTSBURGH — A group of 40 to 50 freshmen from SUNY Plattsburgh were observed partying at Sailor’s Beach Friday night, City Police say.
The students were there drinking and playing music, City Police Chief Levi Ritter said.
City Police obtained all of the names of the students that were there and passed the information on to SUNY Police to “take further appropriate measures,” Ritter added.
The beach, located off of the Terry Gordon Bike Path near the US Oval, is a known party spot. The bridge to the beach was recently closed by the city due to its state of disrepair.
SUNY Plattsburgh Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly confirmed Monday that University Police is actively investigating with assistance from Plattsburgh City Police.
The school detailed in its restart plan that the Student Code of Conduct would be utilized for those who violate campus rules, which encompasses suspected violations of college COVID policies and state limitations on gatherings, Knelly said.
Violations of those guidelines could result in the students being suspended and then required to leave campus.
A violation reporting hotline is available at 518-564-5555, or 5555 on campus.
The school had put a variety of precautionary COVID-19 policies in place ahead of this new school year included in their “Cardinal Pledge” like completing the daily health screening form, wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, not hosting or attending large social gatherings and parties, and staying home when you are sick, among other measures.
Full details on the school’s COVID-19-related information and policies can be found online at plattsburgh.edu/covid-19.
More details will be added to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.