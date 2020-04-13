Ground Round announces closure

PLATTSBURGH– The Ground Round Grill and Bar announced Saturday that it had no plans to reopen for business.
Via a Facebook post, Owner Robert Smith said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant was "forced to close."
"We took this as an opportunity to do some deferred maintenance, which is nearly completed, but we also had to lay off our entire workforce," the post says. "Our vacation policies were followed and we assisted the staff in the completion of unemployment claims.
This was difficult but necessary and knowing that I, as well as the staff, would go through this again, I decided last Monday, April 6 that we would not reopen."
DETAILS TO COME
The restaurant, which sits at 32 Smithfield Blvd., was overseen by Smith's group Nine Platt Corporation.
In the post, Smith said Nine Platt would continue to operate nearby Best Western Plus Plattsburgh "and we will meet our obligations to staff, vendors, service technicians and customers.
We are working out details of any gift cards that have not been redeemed with either the 99 restaurant, or our hotel. Details of that will be released in the near future."
BUSINESS HISTORY
Smith said his family had operated restaurants in northern New York and Vermont since the 1950's, and, after serving in the Navy, he joined the business.
"With none of my three children interested in the business I hired Julie Kramer who eventually became the COO/CFO and vice president of Nine Platt," his post says.
It was about a year ago that Smith said he was looking to retire and began the process of either selling or leasing the Ground Round property.
"I advised the staff that at some point the building would change ownership, but that I wanted it to be controlled and properly operated," his post says.
"I knew this would take time and we did not have a buyer or a tenant at that point."
'THANK YOU'
But that's when the novel coronavirus expedited the process and Smith chose not to reopen.
"Julie and I thank you for your patronage, friendship and we are very proud of the work our staff has done to provide excellent food, service and accommodations," he says.
COMMUNITY HEARTACHE
In a few days, the Ground Round Grill and Bar Facebook post had more than 600 shares and nearly 200 comments.
Here's a look at how some community members responded to the news:
Bill Pollock: I grew up in Plattsburgh, my family would go there all the time, but of all the times we went there, only one trip stands out, my dad took me there to have a couple of beers, the night before I went to basic training. 22 years later it still puts a smile on my face.
Karen Rabeler Wilson: So sad to hear but certainly understand! It would great to get another similar type restaurant to put in that same location! It could not “replace” the Ground Round but could help us Ground Rounders transition!
Pat Bryar: Very sorry to hear this but happy for you on your retirement. I am sure this great location will be another future restaurant. We will miss Ground Round.
Norma Homburger: Sad news for the Monday morning quilters from the senior center. We love having lunch after our charity work. . . thank you for the great food and service.
Bailey Jessica Barcomb: My heart is so broken about this!!! You were my go too! When In question of what to eat it was always ground round as my first choice! This is so sad and terrible! I wish your family would keep it open! My thoughts are with you all!
Jan Chauvin: Sad to see you go.
Amy Pecore: So many memories! A lifetime's worth, really. I will miss you, Ground Round!
Judi Shaffer Baxter: Sorry to hear this. We always visit when we visit Plattsburgh. Many family gatherings there. We celebrated my parents’ 60th anniversary there last summer. We will miss it. Hope you find a buyer who will re-open. Enjoy your retirement.
Chris Kostyk: When I moved up to the Plattsburgh area I was amazed and delighted that there was still a Ground Round here. It quickly became one of my favorite local places. I’ve never had a bad meal or service. My kids call it “the popcorn restaurant”. I’m sorry to see it close. It’s one of the things that made Plattsburgh special. I wish the best to the staff and owner. Thank you for all the great meals, times and memories.
