Green St. open for one-way traffic only during Farmers Market hours

PPR Farmers Market McKENZIE DELISLE/STAFF PHOTO A Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market sign adorns the side of the Plattsburgh Motor Service building, guiding individuals to the market's new site off of Green Street at the city's harborside area. Temporary signage will soon be placed here, making Green Street a one-way thoroughfare during market hours only. Those driving to the market will enter via Green Street and exit via Dock Street. The outgoing lane on Green Street will be blocked for pedestrian access only. "We're trying to make it a little bit more friendly for coming and going vehicle traffic, as well as coming and going foot traffic," Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said.