Green St. open for one-way traffic only during Farmers Market hours

PLATTSBURGH — Incoming signage aims to make the short trip from the city's downtown to its harborside area more friendly to those traveling on foot to the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market.
"I've walked and driven down there a couple of times and, you know, it's sketchy if you're walking and trying to navigate both incoming and outgoing traffic," Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest told the Press-Republican.
"If you have a stroller, if you're older or if you're anyone, really, it can be a little shady."
NEW MARKET SPOT
It's the seasonal market's first year at the city's harborside area, nearby the Plattsburgh Train Station and the city's Water Resource Recovery Facility.
It occupies a former Municipal Lighting Department building just off of Green Street.
Acres of waterfront property there have for years been pegged for redevelopment and stationing the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market onsite was one step forward.
The market and its nearly 40 food and crafts vendors formerly called the Durkee Street parking lot home. As part of the city's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), that lot is anticipated for redevelopment in the near future.
'MORE FRIENDLY'
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the farmers market celebrated opening weekend at its new site earlier this month.
Several hundred patrons visited the market that day and it has had a good showing in the weeks since.
To make the walk down Green Street, a tight road for two-lane traffic, safer for pedestrians, Mayor Rosenquest said it will become a one-way street during market hours on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We are looking at blocking off the outbound lane of Green Street, making it one-way in for vehicle traffic only," Rosenquest said. "The blocked off outbound lane will be for pedestrians, bikers — to allow for more walking access to Green Street."
Other signage, he added, would guide vehicles to exit the site via Dock Street.
"We're trying to make it a little bit more friendly for coming and going vehicle traffic, as well as coming and going foot traffic."
Temporary signage indicating the changes will be placed at both the Green Street entrance and at the Farmers Market building during market hours. It will be removed afterwards.
'OUTPOURING SUPPORT'
Mayor Rosenquest said there were no plans to use the signage during other city events, like the Curbside at Harborside concerts that were held there last summer, noting that attendees for such events typically used the Dock Street entrance anyhow.
Asked how he thought the farmers market season was going at its new location, the mayor thought it was well attended.
"The vendors are quite satisfied with the location," he said, noting that the city was still working to iron out some details, including these incoming pedestrian safety changes.
"For the most part, the thing that we have heard and have seen is that there is an outpouring of support for the market and the vendors."
