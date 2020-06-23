Green prez candidate: 'Make your vote count'

PHOTO PROVIDEDOne of the key issues Howie Hawkins’ platform centers on is addressing the climate emergency. He is not concerned about current events distracting “the people,” especially the young climate activists who are currently protesting systemic racism. “I’m worried about the politicians who can’t seem to chew gum and walk at the same time,” Hawkins said. “They just flip from issue to issue, whatever’s in the headlines.”