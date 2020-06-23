Green prez candidate: 'Make your vote count'

PLATTSBURGH — Lifelong activist, retired Teamster and past gubernatorial candidate Howie Hawkins is the presumptive Green Party presidential nominee.
The Syracuse man, who made a stop in Plattsburgh last November, reached 182 delegates over the weekend, six more than was needed ahead of his party's virtual convention next month.
TWO WORKERS
Running as Hawkins' vice president is Angela Walker, a former Milwaukee County Transit System worker who is now a dump truck driver in South Carolina.
The two met while on a panel together in 2014, when Hawkins ran for governor of New York and Walker ran as an independent socialist for Milwaukee sheriff.
“She’s been a union and racial justice activist her whole life,” Hawkins told the Press-Republican, adding that working people need representatives, too.
“I’m a retired Teamster, she’s a trucker, so we’ve got two workers for the White House.”
ALTERNATIVE NEEDED
When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Democratic and Republican parties are presiding over a failed state, Hawkins said, calling President Donald Trump a "loser" beaten by coronavirus and saying former Vice President Joe Biden is not clear on what needs to be done.
Hawkins' camp is calling for a federally-funded program to perform testing, contact tracing and oversee quarantines; extension of added unemployment benefits, the Paycheck Protection Program and other supports; and Medicare coverage of COVID-19 treatments.
The House-passed HEROES (Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions) Act has some good measures, he continued, criticizing how the U.S. Senate is not expected to even consider it until after the July 4 recess.
The U.S. cannot seem to properly address COVID-19 as other countries have, Hawkins said.
“For the Green Party, that’s why we need another alternative.”
GREEN NEW DEAL
Regarding the ongoing protests against police brutality following the alleged murder of George Floyd, Hawkins said his party is encouraged by the "multi-racial movement" for change, but thinks demands need to go further.
Though Hawkins supports the idea of defunding the police — redirecting police department resources to community programs such as social services and addiction treatment — he said there is not enough money in those budgets "to uplift these communities that have been segregated and exploited for generations."
“That requires a federal investment and that’s where what we call the Green New Deal comes in because part of it is rebuilding housing, transportation and education and creating jobs in these communities."
Hawkins campaigns as the "original Green New Dealer," and has run with the plan as part of his platform in three New York gubernatorial campaigns.
The deal commits to 100 percent reduction of greenhouse gases and 100 percent clean energy by 2030, and its Economic Bills of Rights includes a jobs guarantee, affordable housing and comprehensive health care for all.
COMMUNITY CONTROL
Hawkins wants to see community control of the police and envisions commissions to which people are elected or, like juries, randomly selected, that have the power to hire and fire police chiefs, negotiate union contracts and investigate misconduct.
“They (police departments) obviously cannot police themselves because this problem (police brutality) has been going on too long," Hawkins said.
He added that the movement to eradicate this issue, aside from being multi-racial, is "young, and that's the future."
"So I’m optimistic," Hawkins said. "We’re going to get some real changes.”
CLIMATE EMERGENCY
One of the key issues Hawkins’ platform centers on is addressing the climate emergency.
He is not concerned about current events distracting “the people,” especially the young climate activists who are currently protesting systemic racism.
"I’m worried about the politicians who can’t seem to chew gum and walk at the same time," Hawkins said. "They just flip from issue to issue, whatever’s in the headlines.”
While the president calls climate change a hoax, the Democrats act as if it is one, he continued.
Hawkins criticized how the House-proposed infrastructure bill includes "a drop in the bucket" of $70 billion for clean energy.
“That’s why we’re in this race, we want a full-strength Green New Deal.”
MAJOR CHALLENGES
Hawkins said two major challenges remain for the Green Party ticket: getting on the ballot in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and becoming part of the mainstream media narrative.
So far, Hawkins and Walker are on 25, and a team of lawyers continues to appeal to state governments for relief on signature requirements since petitioning in-person goes against current public health guidelines.
Some states are letting Hawkins’ campaign collect electronic signatures while physical petitioning is the only option in others.
“That is going to take a major portion of our energy and financial resources over the summer,” he said.
The election is portrayed in the media as a "horse race" between Trump and Biden and the narrative is not much about issues, Hawkins continued.
One issue he would like to bring to the table “concerns everybody in the world”: that the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, a bilateral agreement between the U.S. and Russia, is set to expire Feb. 5 and negotiations have just started.
Hawkins added that the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved its doomsday clock the closest it’s ever been to midnight, and that the U.S., Russia and China — who the U.S. would like to be part of the new treaty — are modernizing their nuclear forces.
“That should be a top campaign issue ... because if we do have nuclear war, that’s the end for all of us.”
'MAKE YOUR VOTE COUNT'
Hawkins believes the "horse race" between the two major party candidates is pretty much over, pointing to drops in Trump’s poll numbers and a much lower turnout than expected at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. over the weekend.
Since New York is a "safe" state for Biden, Hawkins contends that neither Biden nor Trump will campaign here and sees an opportunity for people to vote Green.
He supports getting rid of the electoral college in favor of a ranked choice popular vote for president, allowing every vote to be in play.
That might result in major party candidates "traipsing up to Plattsburgh" in the future, he added. Trump did visit Plattsburgh in 2016 shortly before becoming the presumptive Republican nominee.
Hawkins argued that progressives or socialists who had supported Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary and plan to vote for Biden will "get lost in the sauce."
Winning office is not necessary for moving the debate or winning reforms, he said, pointing to how after he got five percent of the gubernatorial vote in 2014, Cuomo moved on a fracking ban in the state, a $15 minimum wage and other positions he had not previously supported.
"So what I would say to people is make your vote count, don’t waste your vote, vote for what you want and if you want Medicare for all and a full-strength Green New Deal and those other things, vote for the Green ticket.”
