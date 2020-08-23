Great expectations, the pumpkin kind

PLATTSBURGH — Jay Bleeker is caught up in the mix of growing “The Great Pumpkin.”
About four years ago, one of his friends challenged a bunch of others to a pumpkin-growing contest.
“We are people who have fished together and harassed each other over that over the years,” the Plattsburgh resident said.
“We all attempted to grow them with seeds that we found at Lowes that said they grew up to 500 lb. pumpkins. We haven't really had success, but a couple of us kind of got addicted to it and researched the heck out of it.”
SUPER SEEDS
On the Internet, they found growers with supposedly world-class seeds.
A couple of the them pulled off pumpkins in the 500 lb-ish range.
“Two of us went to a seminar in Green Bay, Wisconsin,” he said.
“We rubbed elbows with the large pumpkin growers of the world.
My backyard is ridiculous. I have a 300 gallon water tank now. The only open area is my kid's little playground area and the trampoline.”
The pumpkin contest between friends has involved into a club of between 10 to 12 people growing locally.
“The pumpkin that I have right now this year is creeping up on 700 lbs,” he said.
“Last year, my pumpkin weighed 803 lbs.”
The extreme pumpkin growers take their behemoths over to Vermont for a weigh-off at Paul Mazza's Farm Stand in Essex.
“They have people from all over New England bringing their pumpkins there,” Bleeker said.
“The largest one last year was 1,700 lbs. and change. The world record is 2,600 lbs. These things get ridiculous.
You need like a backhoe to pick it up. “My brother-in-law, he comes down from Malone with his backhoe and helps me put it in the truck. But, he doesn't help me get it out. It comes out in pieces.”
This year, Bleeker has a plan to get the pumpkin out in one piece and put it down on his Olivetti Place front lawn.
“It's like this cult of people who give their lives for this,” he said.
“I swear to God, they are the sweetest people you'll ever meet. It's a big friendly group of people.”
FURRY FOES
A competitor, Bleeker played football with the North Stars and was a mixed-martial artist and cage fighter until he was 40.
“Several of us who are doing this are ex-cage fighters,” he said.
“There are at least four of us who are. It's something we start inside in March. In my case, in one of my closets. If the police were to come, they would think I had some illegal grow operation. It's pumpkins.”
Bleeker erects a six-foot tall and eight-foot long shelter and covers his plants with plastic.
“And put a space heater in there for it of course,” he said.
“That keeps it warm weather until the weather is suitable around mid-May. It goes outside about a month before that. Then, these pumpkins take off. The vines can grow up to a foot a day when conditions are right. The pumpkin itself, when it's at its peak growth, can 30 to 40 lbs overnight. It's absolutely insane.”
He knows a world-class grower in Oregon.
“Her pumpkin at one point was putting on 60 pounds a night over this summer,” he said.
“If you walk away for an overnight and you come back you'll be like that is a different pumpkin.”
There's a ton of fertilizers at critical points and up to 100 gallons of water per day.
“I have an enemy that works against me that does not work against my friends and that is the large city squirrels that are the bane of my existence,” he said.
“Everybody thinks that it is hilarious. I don't want to kill them, so I go to war with them instead. I want to shoot them. You can't shoot them. I got kids. I'm in the city. So, it's fences, essential oils, cat hair and fox urine; anything I can find to keep them away for a minute. It ends up being a riot.”
The squirrels' wins can be tracked on his daily Facebook blog.
“So everybody can see what an idiot I am,” he said.
“A lot of people enjoy it and look forward to my updates daily. My pumpkin turned 51 days old today.
“It's a nice, calm relaxing hobby when it's not under attack by squirrels.”
A live trap was his bright idea this summer.
“I was going to relocate the squirrels because that would be nice,” he said.
“I caught a squirrel and relocated it out to Banker's Orchard and thought what a nice person I am and the next night I caught a skunk, which was upsetting to all of us. I threw a blanket over the cage and was able to release it.
“I thought I was okay until I went to work and they made me go home and shower.”
Bleeker is a psychiatric nurse.
“It's just kind of like a comedy of errors,” he said.
“In the end, we get this big pumpkin and we get together have a little weigh-off and festival and everybody has a good time. It's the same people year after year. You get to know them and their families. Through Facebook and social media, you get to know their lives.
“It's real cool. It ends up just being a lot of fun in the end, and it turns out everybody loves a giant pumpkin.”
SEED SAVER
The massive amount of fertilizer makes the pumpkins inedible.
Most end up in compost, but the seeds are harvested.
“The three biggest in the world are sent to the Botanical Gardens in New York City every year,” he said.
“That's where the top of the top goes. Mine ultimately end up in the compost pile. A lot of people breed for specific genetics or whatever. I'm not that good.”
Bleeker sends seeds to friends and elsewhere.
“I sent some to a gentleman downstate who works at a nursing home,” he said.
“He's growing them for the patients to see, especially this year because they can't receive visitors. So they have something to look at and look forward to.”
His seeds have rekindled old friendships from childhood and high-school.
“You end up getting to know these people all over again because of the pumpkins,” Bleeker said.
“It's strange what a pumpkin brings.”
