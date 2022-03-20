Grant to fund wall repair at Fort Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA — The walls of historic Fort Ticonderoga will fall down no more after using a half million dollar grant to aid a project to restore them to their 1700s glory.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NYC) said he ‘s secured a $500,000 federal grant for the repair and rehabilitation of the national historic landmark.
The $500,000 appropriation will help support a larger $1.1 million project which will begin major restoration work on the fort’s north demilune, Beth Hill, president and chief executive officer of Fort Ticonderoga told the Press-Republican on Friday.
The demilune is an outer triangular wall used as a first line of defense.
Schumer said that over the almost 250-year history of the fort, the exterior walls have become damaged due to age and weather, and that this funding will prevent the loss or further degradation of this iconic historical site.
“The history of Fort Ticonderoga is significant to not only upstate New York, but to our nation,” Schumer said in a release.
“This national treasure and economic anchor bring tens of thousands of visitors and millions of dollars in business every year to main streets throughout Essex County and the North Country. Back when I visited Fort Ticonderoga in the summer of 2017, I made a promise that I would fight to help repair the fort’s crumbling walls to preserve this piece of American history, and now I am glad to say a promise made is a promise kept.”
NORTH DEMILUNE
Originally constructed in the 18th century, the north demilune was used to defend Fort Ticonderoga against invaders and was part of the fort’s outer defenses that Ethan Allen and Benedict Arnold saw as they crossed Lake Champlain on their journey to capture the fort on May 10, 1775, securing America’s first victory in the Revolution, Hill said.
The fort has had previous issues with its stone walls.
The west demilune wall at the fort collapsed in April 1997 and cost $475,000 to rebuild.
The south wall at the fort was reconstructed in 2003, and two sections of the northwest bastion gave way at the end of March 2009 and had to be repaired.
The fort was built by the French in 1755 and called Carillon. It was renamed Fort Ticonderoga after the British captured it. Most of the fort’s walls were reconstructed from 1913 to 1925 when the Pell family rebuilt the fort and opened it to the public.
Fort Ticonderoga is owned and operated by the Fort Ticonderoga Association, a non-profit educational organization.
The grant project will include the preparation of contract documents for the repairs that will conform to all necessary historic preservation standards, Hill said.
The restoration work itself will prevent further wall movement and deterioration by using modern preservation methods that will safely stabilize this national treasure while preserving its historic integrity. The project will go to bid in spring 2022 and utilize the skills of a consulting structural engineer and preservation architect.
EXPANDED ACCESS
Upon completion, the restoration project will allow visitors to safely access the north demilune.
Hill said everyone at the fort is grateful to the senator for securing vital funding for the project.
“Fort Ticonderoga contains the most complete set of 18th-century masonry fortifications in the United States, but the walls are in need of major restoration due to continuous deterioration and weather impact,” she said by email.
“The appropriation will help fund the restoration of the north demilune and will provide important first steps to stabilize the fort in the future. It will allow visitors to safely view the beautiful landscape Fort Ticonderoga has to offer for generations to come.
“We are thrilled to have the tremendous support from Senator Schumer,” she continued. “We thank them for their continued efforts to help preserve this treasure that is an important part of our nation’s history.”
75,000 VISITORS
Fort Ticonderoga brings over 75,000 visitors to the North Country every year and has more than $12 million in economic impact to the region.
Hill said the $500,000 will support a larger capital campaign for the stabilization and restoration of the fort’s walls.
More than $600,000 has also been raised for this project through private individual support and an additional federal grant, she said.
“The overall projected funding needed to fully restore the fort buildings and walls is approximately $25 million, which will be sought over the next few years as we approach the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution,” Hill said. “This preservation effort is critical and can serve as a central rallying point in the national semi-quincentennial celebration.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.