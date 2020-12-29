Grant program for North Elba projects accepting applicants

NORTH ELBA — Projects to benefit the Town of North Elba are eligible for funding through a newly announced grant program.
The North Elba Local Enhancement and Advancement Fund, or LEAF, is a dedicated and ongoing fund available to nonprofits, local governments, and public sector organizations within the Town of North Elba.
Monies for the fund are derived from a dedicated 2 percent Essex County occupancy tax that was implemented by the Essex County Board of Supervisors in June of 2020.
"The mission of LEAF is to provide funds for programs, activities, and facilities that will have direct benefits to North Elba communities and improve the quality of place for both residents and visitors," according to a press release.
Projects eligible must positively impact the community and its visitors by meeting the following criteria:
APPLICATION PROCESS
Grant approvals will be a two step process.
The North Elba LEAF committee, after due diligence in reviewing all eligible applications, will make recommendations to the North Elba Town Board for final approval.
The North Elba LEAF committee will not exceed 11 members and members will be approved by the Town Board.
Committee support, grant administration and grant compliance will be provided by the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST).
“We are extremely happy to see this project come to fruition,” Jay Rand, Supervisor for the Town of North Elba, said in the press release.
“The established and ongoing fund dedicated to advancing initiatives for the betterment of our communities will truly be a catalyst for advancing the Town of North Elba as a place to live, a place to do business, and a place to visit.”
GRANT COMMITTEE
A committee of 11 members will represent a diverse range of business and community sectors within the Town of North Elba.
The committee is responsible for accepting and reviewing applications based on the scoring criteria, and will make award recommendations, as a committee, to the North Elba Town Board.
A public information session will be hosted virtually on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. to provide an overview of LEAF, outline the application process, and answer any questions.
“Anyone who has questions, feels they have a project that may qualify, or simply wants to learn more about LEAF is encouraged to attend the public information session,” Mary Jane Lawrence, Chief Operating Officer for ROOST, said.
HOW TO APPLY
Details on how to apply and the scoring criteria are now available at www.roostadk.com/leaf.
Applications for the initial round of funding will be accepted between January 1, 2021 and March 1, 2021.
The second round of applications will be accepted no later than September 1, 2021 and approved by the town board no later than November 1, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.