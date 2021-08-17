TICONDEROGA — Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program recently announced that it received funding from the Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts program.
The backpack program provides backpacks filled with nutritious foods to deserving local area children on weekends throughout the school year. In addition, there also is a summer food program which provides a whole week of food in each of eight weeks during July and August. These grant funds will be used exclusively to purchase the food from the Regional Food Bank of NE NY.
“The Generous Acts Fund prioritizes programs that provide for basic needs of people such as food & housing, educational pathways, and community and economic vitality. The Adirondack Foundation has been a consistent supporter of our backpack program,” said John Bartlett, President of the Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program.
The initial roll-out of the Ticonderoga Area BackPack Program in 2013 served thirty deserving kids at Ticonderoga Elementary. Thanks to the help of generous donors and organizations like Adirondack Foundation, the program has been able to expand from this relatively modest start to seven local area schools and 280 kids.
The program's hope is to be able to continue to grow and expand to provide additional food for more local area children who need help.
The cost to sponsor one child for an entire school year is $183. One hundred per cent of all donations are used to purchase food, and donations are tax-deductible. For more information, contact John Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com
