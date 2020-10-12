TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program has been awarded an $11,000 grant by the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, according to a press release.
The foundation brings the "simple joys of childhood" to kids battling hunger or illness, the release said.
Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood provides grants to hundreds of non-profits – big and small – making a difference in the lives of kids across the country.
Locally, the backpack program is a joint effort between Ticonderoga Central Schools and the Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga which sends eligible students home each Friday with backpacks filled with nutritious foods to help them eat healthy over the weekend.
The program began in January 2013 with 30 students and is now serving over 110 students from the Ticonderoga area for the 2020-21 school year. There also is a summer food program which provides a full week of food for eight weeks in July and August.
Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program also works with other local area schools on their backpack programs. This includes Crown Point Central, St. Mary’s, Putnam Central, Schroon Lake, Moriah Central, and Peru Central schools. Help was provided to help these backpack programs get started and assistance in funding is provided as well. In total, these local area backpack programs serve over 280 students at seven local area schools.
Earlier this year, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation donated $85,000 to food banks and other charitable agencies across upstate New York to provide assistance to the communities that Dunkin Donuts serves during the unprecedented health crises caused by the pandemic.
In September, the foundation activated another $1 million in emergency relief for food banks food pantries and other hunger relief organizations. The Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program very much appreciates the foundation’s support of our efforts to help local area children battle the adverse impacts of under-nutrition.
“We are thrilled to provide you with this grant to support the work you do bringing joy to kids in your local communities who are battling hunger or illness,” said Kari McHugh, executive director of the Joy in Childhood Foundation.
The Joy in Childhood Foundation is funded by Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins and their franchisees, corporate partners, employees and guests and is deeply embedded in communities across the country and has donated more than $20 million to hundreds of national and local charities.
