MALONE – Citizen Advocates is one of several organizations statewide recently awarded grant funding through the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation.
Citizen Advocates applied for and received a $500,000 grant from the Foundation in support of the Harison Place Project in downtown Malone, according to a news release.
The Harison Place Project involves the removal of blighted property in order to achieve significant revitalization of Main Street in the village of Malone with the development of a 40-unit supportive housing initiative, including commercial space on the ground floor.
“This project is a major undertaking, and we are greatly encouraged as we build support through various funding sources that are vital to making this transformational project a reality,” James Button, Chief Operations Officer for Citizen Advocates, said in the release.
"To that end, we are eternally grateful to the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation its support, and our shared vision for improving the health and well-being of low income and underserved residents in our community.”
In addition to the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, Citizen Advocates has secured funding through various state agencies, including Empire State Development, Office of Mental Health, Office of Addiction Services and Support, and the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.
“We are honored to support such a wide range of organizations doing critically important work to improve the lives of New York's most vulnerable communities,” Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Visa and Chair of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation Board, said.
“Mother Cabrini spent her life devoted to those who faced the greatest struggles, and the Foundation named in her honor is proudly carrying on her legacy,” Msgr. Gregory Mustaciuolo, Chief Executive Officer of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, said.
“From supporting pediatric cardiac care units in children's hospitals to expanding mental health services to enhancing immigrants’ access to services, our inaugural grants are already making a difference in communities across New York State.”
This is the first round of grants released by the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, one of the largest foundations in the U.S. and the largest foundation focused exclusively on New York State.
Its mission is to help address health and health-related needs of New Yorkers regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, or background, as well as the social determinants of health that improve health outcomes, including nutrition, housing, education, and employment.
Overall, the Foundation awarded $150 million in grants helping to fund more than 500 activities, programs and initiatives in 2020 focused on improving the health and quality of life for low-income and underserved communities.
In addition to providing a wide range of quality clinical services, Citizen Advocates offers supports that promote individual health through stable housing, job training and transportation.
